Uptown Beer Garden relocates closer to LOVE Park in Center City

Uptown is back, but at a new location in Center City.

The Craft Concepts Group beer garden has signed a long-term lease in Penn Center at 1500 JFK Blvd., across from LOVE Park and nearby City Hall.

The new location has seating for 350 guests, with room to expand. There are two bars and a food truck serving sandwiches, salads and small plates.



The beer garden features twinkling lights, trees for shade, colorful flowers, a koi fish pond, fountains made from recycled beer taps and graffiti street art from local artists.

Uptown is now open Monday through Thursday from 4-10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from 2-10 p.m.

The beer garden is walk-up only for tables. No reservations needed. Below are some photos of the new Uptown location. The previous location was at 1735 Market St. in Center City.



Courtesy of/Eddy Marenco Uptown's main entrance is directly off of JFK, with a second main entrance in the inner courtyard behind the garden that is accessible from 16th Street.

Courtesy of/Eddy Marenco The main bar has seating for 25 people.

Courtesy of/Eddy Marenco Uptown's seating includes low and high top tables, semi-private cabanas, outdoor loungers and wooden swings.