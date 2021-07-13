More Events:

July 13, 2021

Uptown Beer Garden relocates closer to LOVE Park in Center City

The new location has seating for 350 guests, with room to expand

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beer Gardens
Uptown beer garden Courtesy of/Eddy Marenco

Uptown now has a permanent, year-round home in Center City. The new beer garden is located at 1500 JFK Blvd.

Uptown is back, but at a new location in Center City.

The Craft Concepts Group beer garden has signed a long-term lease in Penn Center at 1500 JFK Blvd., across from LOVE Park and nearby City Hall.

The new location has seating for 350 guests, with room to expand. There are two bars and a food truck serving sandwiches, salads and small plates.

RELATED: Questlove to perform at Punch Line Philly | Coney Shack expands from New York City to University City | Safran Turney Hospitality to open The Lawn at Loveluck, a pop-up at LOVE Park

The beer garden features twinkling lights, trees for shade, colorful flowers, a koi fish pond, fountains made from recycled beer taps and graffiti street art from local artists.

Uptown is now open Monday through Thursday from 4-10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from 2-10 p.m. 

The beer garden is walk-up only for tables. No reservations needed. Below are some photos of the new Uptown location. The previous location was at 1735 Market St. in Center City.

Uptown beer gardenCourtesy of/Eddy Marenco

Uptown's main entrance is directly off of JFK, with a second main entrance in the inner courtyard behind the garden that is accessible from 16th Street.


Uptown beer gardenCourtesy of/Eddy Marenco

The main bar has seating for 25 people.


Uptown beer gardenCourtesy of/Eddy Marenco

Uptown's seating includes low and high top tables, semi-private cabanas, outdoor loungers and wooden swings.


Uptown beer gardenCourtesy of/Eddy Marenco

Sandwiches include roast pork, cheesesteak, chicken cheesesteak, chicken or eggplant parm and a crab cake sandwich.


Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beer Gardens Philadelphia Center City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA rumors: Sixers have 'opened up' trade talks on Ben Simmons
Ben_Simmons_6_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Direct Connect to transform SJ highways
Stock_Carroll - New Jersey State Highway Route 42

Illness

How concerning is the COVID-19 Delta variant? Americans share worry, but 'move on' from pandemic in new poll
Delta Variant COVID-19 Philly

Investigations

New Jersey mother found dead, toddler safe after Amber Alert, police say
Yasemin Uyar Found Dead

Lifestyle

Poconos resort opening America's first virtual reality waterslide
Virtual Reality Waterslide

TV

SopranosCon returns to Atlantic City under rebranded 'MobMovieCon'
SopranosCon

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1809

FOR SALE! OPEN HOUSE ON JULY 14! Corner, sun-soaked 3 bed, 3.5 bath at The Warwick offering 270 degree views to the south, east and north. One half block from Rittenhouse Square. 2,000 sqft | $1,175,000
Limited - Allan Domb 22 s front st

FOR RENT! Loft-style living with modern finishes at 22 South Front Street! Enter this 1 bed, 1 bath residence into a sun-soaked living area with floor-to-ceiling windows and hardwood floors throughout. 995 sqft |$2,375/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved