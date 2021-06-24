Safran Turney Hospitality to open The Lawn at Loveluck, a pop-up at LOVE Park

A pop-up is opening at LOVE Park this summer with plenty of food and drink, plus picnic tables and string lights.

The Lawn at Loveluck will open on Saturday, June 26 at 3 p.m.

For the pop-up, chef Marcie Turney and Valerie Safran of Safran Turney Hospitality (Barbuzzo, Bud & Marilyn's, Little Nonna's) partnered with Terence Lewis, a longtime manager and beverage director for the pair's restaurants who has worked alongside them for more than 14 years.

The Lawn at Loveluck will be located along the 15th Street side of LOVE Park, adjacent to Robert Indiana's famous LOVE sculpture and across from City Hall.

A food truck will sell snacks, burgers, sandwiches and curly fries that guests can enjoy in the park. Philadelphia-based Groundswell Design Group created the outdoor oasis for the pop-up.

Courtesy of/Bondfire Media Courtesy of/Bondfire Media The Lawn at Loveluck will be open through the fall.

Once it gets dark, the area will be lit by hundreds of string lights hanging from the trees.

The pop-up's namesake restaurant was delayed due to COVID-19, but its build-out is slated to resume this fall, with tentative plans to open in early 2022 as a full-service restaurant and bar in the former flying saucer-shaped Welcome Center at LOVE Park.

The Lawn at Loveluck will be open Tuesday through Friday from 3-10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. It will operate until October. Below is the pop-up's menu: