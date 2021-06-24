More Events:

June 24, 2021

Safran Turney Hospitality to open The Lawn at Loveluck, a pop-up at LOVE Park

There are still plans to open a restaurant and bar in the former Welcome Center

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Love Park
Lawn at Loveluck Courtesy of/Bondfire Media

The Lawn at Loveluck will open on Saturday, June 26 at 3 p.m. The pop-up from Safran Turney Hospitality at LOVE Park this summer will include a food truck and outdoor seating.

A pop-up is opening at LOVE Park this summer with plenty of food and drink, plus picnic tables and string lights.

The Lawn at Loveluck will open on Saturday, June 26 at 3 p.m.

For the pop-up, chef Marcie Turney and Valerie Safran of Safran Turney Hospitality (Barbuzzo, Bud & Marilyn's, Little Nonna's) partnered with Terence Lewis, a longtime manager and beverage director for the pair's restaurants who has worked alongside them for more than 14 years.

RELATED: Flakely pop-up to bring gluten-free pastries to Montgomery County | Enjoy drink specials during Summer Social in Philadelphia | New bar-restaurant La Chinesca opening in Philly’s Spring Arts neighborhood

The Lawn at Loveluck will be located along the 15th Street side of LOVE Park, adjacent to Robert Indiana's famous LOVE sculpture and across from City Hall.

A food truck will sell snacks, burgers, sandwiches and curly fries that guests can enjoy in the park. Philadelphia-based Groundswell Design Group created the outdoor oasis for the pop-up.

The Lawn at LoveluckCourtesy of/Bondfire Media

The Lawn at Loveluck will be open through the fall.

Groundswell added greenery and plants, including more than 1,400 pink and purple flowers. More than a dozen Sunset Maple trees have been temporarily planted, creating natural canopies to shade guests from the summer sun.

Once it gets dark, the area will be lit by hundreds of string lights hanging from the trees.

The pop-up's namesake restaurant was delayed due to COVID-19, but its build-out is slated to resume this fall, with tentative plans to open in early 2022 as a full-service restaurant and bar in the former flying saucer-shaped Welcome Center at LOVE Park.

The Lawn at Loveluck will be open Tuesday through Friday from 3-10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. It will operate until October. Below is the pop-up's menu:

The Lawn at LoveluckCourtesy of/Bondfire Media

The menu for The Lawn at Loveluck.


Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Love Park Philadelphia Restaurants Center City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Giants will be a dumpster fire this season
062120JoeJudge

Illness

A diet rich in sugar and fat may contribute to psoriasis symptoms
Food and skin inflammation

Children's Health

Sleep apnea during childhood may increase hypertension risk in teen years
sleep apnea in children

Courts

Philly agrees to $125,000 settlement for failure to give prisoners required out-of-cell time during COVID-19 pandemic
Philly Prison Settlement

Movies

M. Night Shyamalan says upcoming film 'Old' is 'like nothing else'
Shyamalan Old Movie

Food & Drink

Safran Turney Hospitality to open The Lawn at Loveluck, a pop-up at LOVE Park
Lawn at Loveluck

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 1805 Walnut St #7D

FOR RENT! Luxurious, light-filled residence overlooking Rittenhouse Square! Spacious bedrooms w/ great closet space and large windows. Maytag Maxima steam washer and gas dryer and marble-appointed bathrooms. 1,326 sqft | $5,250/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 130 s 18th st 2201

FOR SALE! Immaculate 2 bed, 2.5 bath home at the prestigious 10 Rittenhouse. High floor unit boasting walls of windows, walnut stained hardwood floors and designer upgrades. 2,294 sqft | $2,495,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved