Questlove to perform at Punch Line Philly

Musician Ahmir Thompson, better known as Questlove, will be performing in Philadelphia on Saturday, July 17.



The Tastytreats 20 Year Anniversary show will take place at Punch Line, with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Questlove and DJ Mike Nyce will perform. The evening will be hosted by Yameen Allworld and Flygirrl Jawn T's.

The event promises food, drinks, Tastykakes and more outside at the Set Up Stage.



Tickets can be purchased online. The price is $25 per person.

Saturday, July 17

7 p.m. | $25 per person

Punch Line Philly

33 E. Laurel St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

