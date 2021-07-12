More Events:

July 12, 2021

Questlove to perform at Punch Line Philly

The Tastytreats 20 Year Anniversary show takes place July 17

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Concerts
Questlove Punch Line Tastytreats Alberto E. Tamargo/Sipa USA

Questlove will be in Philadelphia on July 17 at Punch Line. Above is a file photo from his June 5 performance in Miami Beach, Florida.

Musician Ahmir Thompson, better known as Questlove, will be performing in Philadelphia on Saturday, July 17.

The Tastytreats 20 Year Anniversary show will take place at Punch Line, with doors opening at 7 p.m.

RELATED: Mann Center to screen movies with scores performed live by orchestra | The Roots are touring this summer, but a Philly homecoming isn't on the schedule

Questlove and DJ Mike Nyce will perform. The evening will be hosted by Yameen Allworld and Flygirrl Jawn T's. 

The event promises food, drinks, Tastykakes and more outside at the Set Up Stage.

Tickets can be purchased online. The price is $25 per person.

Tastytreats 20 Year Anniversary

Saturday, July 17
7 p.m. | $25 per person
Punch Line Philly
33 E. Laurel St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

