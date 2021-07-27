Chestnut Hill's Petapalooza includes doggy pools, adoptable pets, yappy hour

Pet owners are invited to Chestnut Hill's Petapalooza, a family-friendly event along Germantown Avenue in August.

There will be doggie pools, dog treats, a pet caricaturist, a pet runway and more for the animals. Dog owners also will have the chance to check out dog training exhibitions.

For kids, there will be a petting zoo, face-painting and a photo booth.

Adults and their pups can enjoy yappy hour specials at some of Chestnut Hill's bars and restaurants, like Chestnut Hill Brewing Co.



If you're looking to adopt a pet, more than a dozen pet rescue and adoption agencies, including the German Shepherd Rescue, Blind Dog Rescue, French Bulldog Rescue Network, Noah’s Ark Rescue Project, Luvin’ Bunnies and Kelly’s Cats, will be on location with animals looking for homes.



Below are more details on where to find some of the Petapalooza activities:

• Peaceable Kingdom at 8701 Germantown Ave. – Petting zoo • Corner of Germantown and East Highland avenues – Pet rescues and vendors, collection area for shelter donations, dog swimming pools, raffles, Petapalooza runway and photo booth • Bone Appetite at 8517 Germantown Ave. – Caricaturist, treat sampling and Noah’s Ark Rescue Project • Weavers Way parking lot at 30 W. Highland Ave. – Dog parkour, face painting and backyard chickens

A new addition to Petapalooza this year is a photo contest on social media.

To participate, post a photo of your pet (all pets welcome!) and tag the Chestnut Hill Business District’s Instagram or Facebook page.

Categories include: makes biggest mess, finds strangest place to hide, most helpful and most unusual pet. When posting, make sure to write in the caption for the category you wish to enter. Also, remember to use the hashtag #Petapalooza.

The contest will be open through Thursday, Aug. 5. Prizes include a $25 gift certificate to Bone Appetite, a $25 gift certificate from the Chestnut Hill Business Association, a 30-minute training session with Bad Dog Good Dog Trainer and a $25 gift certificate to Weavers Way.

A winner will be chosen at random for each category.

Sunday, Aug. 8

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Free to attend

Chestnut Hill