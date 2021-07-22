Ardmore Rock N' Ride combines cycling race, music and family fun

The Main Line Bike Race has two new partners – Suburban Square and Ardmore Music Hall – and a new name.

Now called the Ardmore Rock N' Ride, the 2021 cycling event will include live entertainment, headlined by Philly's Mondo Cozmo.



Two outdoor stages will be set up at the event. One stage will be located in Schauffele Plaza, near the bike race's finish line. The other will be set up on St. James Place in Suburban Square.



The race is taking place Saturday, Aug. 21 and benefits the nonprofit Narberth Ambulance. This year's course will take cyclists through Suburban Square, with a straightaway down the center of the shopping district.

Fans can come out to cheer on the race participants and enjoy the live music. There will be a family fun zone, too, with skateboarding, mini-golf and carnival games.

It's also free to enter the kids races for ages 4-9 taking place at 1:20 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. The Family Racecourse Experience, open to all family members who wish to ride the same course as the pros, goes off at 1:40 p.m. Registration is open online. Proceeds benefit Narberth Ambulance.

Independence Blue Cross and Lankenau Medical Center are returning to sponsor the race for a fourth-straight year.

