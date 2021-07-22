More Events:

July 22, 2021

Ardmore Rock N' Ride combines cycling race, music and family fun

The updated Main Line Bike Race will take riders through Suburban Square

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Ardmore Rock N' Roll bike race Photo by Andrew Gook/on Unsplash

Cyclists will take to the streets of the Main Line for the Ardmore Rock N' Roll race on Aug. 21. Families also can ride the same course as the pros.

The Main Line Bike Race has two new partners – Suburban Square and Ardmore Music Hall – and a new name. 

Now called the Ardmore Rock N' Ride, the 2021 cycling event will include live entertainment, headlined by Philly's Mondo Cozmo.

RELATED: 2021 Blue Cross Broad Street Run will take place in October

Two outdoor stages will be set up at the event. One stage will be located in Schauffele Plaza, near the bike race's finish line. The other will be set up on St. James Place in Suburban Square.

The race is taking place Saturday, Aug. 21 and benefits the nonprofit Narberth Ambulance. This year's course will take cyclists through Suburban Square, with a straightaway down the center of the shopping district.

Fans can come out to cheer on the race participants and enjoy the live music. There will be a family fun zone, too, with skateboarding, mini-golf and carnival games.

It's also free to enter the kids races for ages 4-9 taking place at 1:20 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. The Family Racecourse Experience, open to all family members who wish to ride the same course as the pros, goes off at 1:40 p.m. Registration is open onlineProceeds benefit Narberth Ambulance.

Independence Blue Cross and Lankenau  Medical Center are returning to sponsor the race for a fourth-straight year.

Ardmore Rock N’ Ride

Saturday, Aug. 21

