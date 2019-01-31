More Health:

January 31, 2019

Study is first to suggest that MRI scans are safe on people with tattoos

Previously, clinicians generally avoided scanning people with tattoos

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Tattoos
tattoos pexels rawpixel.com/Pexels

Here in Philly, tattoos are pretty standard. Many a citizen has some sort of ink alluding to their love of this city — like this Eagles Fan — or, you know, less enthusiastic designs.

But did you know that magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) on people with tattoos could be risky? Some medical professionals have expressed concern about putting tattooed skin into the powerful magnetic field of an MRI machine, leading many to avoid the scans just to be on the safe side.

The first prospective study with statistically verifiable numbers has now been presented by a research team at the University College in London, suggesting those health concerns might be overstated,  according to a news release from the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences, via Eureka.

RELATED READ: Woman who's never been to New Jersey gets state-shaped tattoo

First, let’s understand why there was concern. 

It is possible that tattoo ink, which can contain ferrous, which is magnetic, could interact with the static magnetic field, in effect leading to a pulling sensation on the tattooed skin. The other major concern is that the tattoo might absorb most of the energy of the high-frequency MRI, instead of the typical dispersal to the whole body, and result in burns in the inked area in some cases.

In the University College study, researchers examined 330 study participants before and after the MRI scan and tested a total of 932 tattoos, collecting information about the tattoos' size, location and degree of black and color ink usage. 

Researchers found the majority of patients had no adverse effects during the MRI. But they do note that “there was one specific case where the study doctor found that side effects — a tingling sensation on the skin — were related to scanning. However, this unpleasant feeling disappeared within 24 hours without the affected person having required medical treatment."

It’s worth noting, however, that to ensure the participants safety from potential burns, not just anyone could be scanned for the study. Researchers had strict criteria regarding the size of tattoos: a single tattoo was not allowed to exceed 20 centimeters and tattoos could cover no more than five percent of the body in total.

Researchers used MRI machines for the study that are standard in most clinics today, including the high frequency field that surrounds the entire body, including commonly tattooed areas such as the upper body.

According to Nikolaus Weiskopf, director at the Planck Institute, the results of the study also can be beneficial for clinical environments. 

"The existing recommendations on how to scan people with tattoos are always based on weighing the risk against the actual benefit of diagnosing a disease," he said. "While it should be noted that the results are limited to specific configurations and scanner types, this study adds to the positive safety record of MRI."

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Tattoos London Tattooed MRIs Health Risks

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2019 draft grade roundup
042819AndreDillard

Prevention

That super-promising peanut allergy treatment has flaws, further research finds
peanut-allergy-treatment-pexels

Transportation

Philly Uber drivers striking next month
Uber Stock

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Dallas Keuchel, Craig Kimbrel may be tempting, but Phillies must fight urge to sign them
Middleton-Klentak-Phillies_042919_usat

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame' sets box office records during opening weekend
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in "Avengers: Endgame"

Addiction

Our brains are hardwired to scarf down calorie-rich foods – new study explains why
brain overeating

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved