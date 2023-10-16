More Events:

October 16, 2023

Museum of the American Revolution to recreate British-occupied Philadelphia with costumed soldiers, citizens

The event features reenactors running military drills and portraying prisoners of war, as well as an 18th century marketplace

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly History
Occupied Philadelphia museum event Provided image/Museum of the American Revolution

Over 50 historical interpreters will don costumes to recreate the nine-month British occupation of Philadelphia, which began in 1777.

The British will invade Philadelphia at the end of the month as an Old City museum mounts its signature annual living history event.

"Occupied Philadelphia" recreates the British occupation of the capital of colonial American resistance in 1777-1778. Costumed historical interpreters will reenact the wartime saga at the Museum of the American Revolution on Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29.

MORE: LumiNature holiday light display returns to the Philadelphia Zoo in November

Festivities begin at 10 a.m. at the museum's outdoor plaza with a reading of the redcoats' proclamation declaring Philadelphia an occupied city. The plaza will also host an 18th century marketplace with stalls manned by craftspeople demonstrating their carpentry and sewing skills.

Just one block away, the museum will erect a British encampment on the lawn behind Carpenters' Hall. The base will feature costumed soldiers running military drills and prisoners of war who speak to visitors about their experiences.

While all of these hubs are free to explore with regular admission, museum educators also will offer guided walking tours focused on the occupation for an additional $18. Costumed historians will be stationed inside the museum, which will feature lectures on the role of Black soldiers during occupation.

Occupied Philadelphia

Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Museum of the American Revolution
101 S. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

