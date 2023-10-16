Museum of the American Revolution to recreate British-occupied Philadelphia with costumed soldiers, citizens

The British will invade Philadelphia at the end of the month as an Old City museum mounts its signature annual living history event.

"Occupied Philadelphia" recreates the British occupation of the capital of colonial American resistance in 1777-1778. Costumed historical interpreters will reenact the wartime saga at the Museum of the American Revolution on Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29.

Festivities begin at 10 a.m. at the museum's outdoor plaza with a reading of the redcoats' proclamation declaring Philadelphia an occupied city. The plaza will also host an 18th century marketplace with stalls manned by craftspeople demonstrating their carpentry and sewing skills.

Just one block away, the museum will erect a British encampment on the lawn behind Carpenters' Hall. The base will feature costumed soldiers running military drills and prisoners of war who speak to visitors about their experiences.

While all of these hubs are free to explore with regular admission, museum educators also will offer guided walking tours focused on the occupation for an additional $18. Costumed historians will be stationed inside the museum, which will feature lectures on the role of Black soldiers during occupation.

Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Museum of the American Revolution

101 S. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.