Spend April weekends learning about life at sea at the Museum of the American Revolution

History buffs can sail into spring with the Museum of the American Revolution's nautical weekend programming.

Every Saturday and Sunday in April, the museum will offer talks, crafts and walking tours that allow visitors to explore life at sea during the Revolutionary War. Spring Weekends programming runs from Saturday, April 1, through Sunday, April 30.

On Saturdays and Sundays in April, guests can color and decorate "Make Your Own Paper Sloop" crafts. A "sloop" refers to a single-mast sailboat, and visitors can also climb aboard the museum's recreated life-size privateer sloop in its core galleries.

"Stories on Deck: Life at Sea" presentations, featuring pop-up talks or sea chest unveilings, will take place on the sloop during Spring Weekends between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. On Saturday, April 8, an interactive "History Explorer Meet-Up" will allow children to learn about life as a privateer, or legal pirate.

While enjoying the special offerings of Spring Weekends, visitors can also check out the museum's "Black Founders: The Forten Family of Philadelphia" exhibition. There, guests can explore a recreated sail loft workshop while learning about Black Philadelphian James Forten, who joined a privateer ship at the age of 14 to fight the British during the Revolutionary War. Forten later became a successful sailmaker who advocated for equality.

Those who want to enjoy the warm spring air can step out with the museum's neighborhood walking tours on Saturdays and Sundays in April at 2 p.m. Saturday tours will be "James Forten's Philadelphia" themed and Sunday tours will be "Revolutionary City" themed. Tickets for the walking tours are $45, which includes museum admission, or $34 for the tours only.

The Museum of the American Revolution is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Most Spring Weekend activities are included with regular museum admission, which can be purchased online or at the front desk.

Saturdays and Sundays in AprilMuseum of the American Revolution101 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106