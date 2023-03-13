More Events:

March 13, 2023

Jam out to classic rock tribute bands at Craft Hall this spring

Musicians will cover the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Pink Floyd and Van Halen every Saturday night through early May

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Concerts
craft hall tribute band series Provided Image/Aversa PR

Craft Hall is hosting tribute bands every Saturday night through May 6. Cover bands will play hits from Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Eric Clapton, Pink Floyd, Van Halen, Journey and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Music lovers can enjoy the tunes of yesteryear during a spring concert series at Craft Hall. 

The beer hall's weekly Tribute Band Series features cover bands playing rock hits from the '70s, '80s and beyond on each Saturday night through May 6. 

MORE: Philly Theatre Week returns with over 50 performances, pay-what-you-can tickets

The concerts take place in Craft Hall Live, a new music venue connected to the Northern Liberties restaurant. The venue, which includes a stage and space for 300 people, offers bar bites, cocktails and craft beers on draft. Parking is free and people can enter the venue from Columbus Boulevard. 

"Tribute bands bring back memories of a simpler time, when people would go to shows and actually watch them, not film them on their smartphone, which is what the spirit of Craft Hall is all about," Dana Canalichio, director of operations for FCM Hospitality, which oversees the venue, said in a press release.

Bands paying tribute to Fleetwood Mac and U2 already have played shows as part of the series.

This Saturday's show is headlined by B-Street Band: A Tribute to the Boss, a timely choice given that Bruce Springsteen is set to perform Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center. The Springsteen tribute band, which hails from the Jersey Shore, has opened for Springsteen several times, and has performed with multiple members of the E Street Band.

 

b street band bruce springsteen tribute band craft hallProvided Image/Aversa PR

The B-Street Band will pay tribute to Bruce Springsteen during a concert at Craft Hall on Saturday, March 18.

Craft Hall's concert schedule is listed below. Each show begins at 8 p.m.

March 18: The B-Street Band: A Tribute to the Boss
April 1: Slippery When Wet: Bon Jovi Tribute
April 8: The Bell Bottom Blues: Clapton Tribute Band
April 15: Pink Floyd: USA Experience
April 22: Southern Steel: Classic Skynyrd Live
April 29: Van Halen Nation: Van Halen Tribute Band
May 6: Frontiers: Tribute to Journey

Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased online.

Tribute Band Series

Saturdays through May 6
8 p.m. | $25
Craft Hall
901 N. Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Concerts Philadelphia Performances Bands Music

Videos

Featured

PHILLYREALESTATE-RK-004.jpg

5 tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

NJ Transit riders now can use cash to pay fares on their smartphones
NJ Transit Upgrades

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

Health News

From grave robbing to giving your own body to science – a short history of where medical schools get cadavers
Cadavers Medical Schools

Sixers

Joel Embiid had his signature MVP moment
Sixers-Blazers-Joel-Embiid-Game-Winning-Shot-March-2023

Entertainment

Quinta Brunson to make 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut April 1
quinta brunson saturday night live host snl

Family-Friendly

Watch animal artists at work during Philadelphia Zoo-a-thon fundraiser
zoo-a-thon philadelphia zoo fundraiser

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved