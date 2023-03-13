Jam out to classic rock tribute bands at Craft Hall this spring

Music lovers can enjoy the tunes of yesteryear during a spring concert series at Craft Hall.

The beer hall's weekly Tribute Band Series features cover bands playing rock hits from the '70s, '80s and beyond on each Saturday night through May 6.

The concerts take place in Craft Hall Live, a new music venue connected to the Northern Liberties restaurant. The venue, which includes a stage and space for 300 people, offers bar bites, cocktails and craft beers on draft. Parking is free and people can enter the venue from Columbus Boulevard.

"Tribute bands bring back memories of a simpler time, when people would go to shows and actually watch them, not film them on their smartphone, which is what the spirit of Craft Hall is all about," Dana Canalichio, director of operations for FCM Hospitality, which oversees the venue, said in a press release.



Bands paying tribute to Fleetwood Mac and U2 already have played shows as part of the series.



This Saturday's show is headlined by B-Street Band: A Tribute to the Boss, a timely choice given that Bruce Springsteen is set to perform Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center. The Springsteen tribute band, which hails from the Jersey Shore, has opened for Springsteen several times, and has performed with multiple members of the E Street Band.

Provided Image/Aversa PR The B-Street Band will pay tribute to Bruce Springsteen during a concert at Craft Hall on Saturday, March 18.

Craft Hall's concert schedule is listed below. Each show begins at 8 p.m.

March 18: The B-Street Band: A Tribute to the Boss

April 1: Slippery When Wet: Bon Jovi Tribute

April 8: The Bell Bottom Blues: Clapton Tribute Band

April 15: Pink Floyd: USA Experience

April 22: Southern Steel: Classic Skynyrd Live

April 29: Van Halen Nation: Van Halen Tribute Band

May 6: Frontiers: Tribute to Journey

Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased online.

Saturdays through May 68 p.m. | $25Craft Hall901 N. Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123