March 06, 2023

Philly Theatre Week returns with over 50 performances, pay-what-you-can tickets

The event, which features shows across the region, kicks off with a celebration at Kimmel Cultural Campus on Monday, March 20

By Franki Rudnesky
philly theatre week 2023 bristol riverside Provided Image/Aversa PR

Theatre Philadelphia's annual Philly Theatre Week returns from Thursday, March 23, through Sunday, April 2, with over 50 theatrical events across the region. Bristol Riverside Theatre in Bucks County is one of many groups offering musical performances during the festival.

An entertainment extravaganza featuring everything from Shakespearean tragedies to improv comedy will return to stages across the Philly region later this month.

Theatre Philadelphia's sixth annual Philly Theatre Week runs from Thursday, March 23 through Sunday, April 2, with over 50 theatrical performances. New this year, every event will offer pay-what-you-can tickets, so audiences can choose how much to donate.

“Pay what you can lets us reach out to diverse audiences around the city and bring in the next generation of theatre goers looking to give theatre a try," Theatre Philadelphia executive director LaNeshe Miller-White said in a release. "It also gives repeat theatre goers and theatre supporters the opportunity to donate and support the work they are seeing based on their own capabilities and how moved they were."

Festival goers can check out classic plays, experimental theater, improv, readings, workshops and virtual events. Philly Theatre Week performances will be offered at 41 different companies and artists located across Philadelphia, Delaware, South Jersey, Bucks County and the Main Line. 

A sample of the shows includes "Uniquely Me" at the SEI Innovation Studio at Kimmel, "Cabaret" at Bristol Riverside Theatre, "The Seagull" at the First United Methodist Church of Germantown, "The Best of Gilbert and Sullivan Served with the Best Local Cocktails" at the Trinity Center for Urban Life, "Chicago Teen Edition" at Acting Naturally Theatre and "A View From the Bridge" at OperaDelaware Studios.

To kick off the performances, audiences are invited to a free preview event in the Hamilton Garden at the Kimmel Cultural Campus at 300 S. Broad St. on Monday, March 20, at 6 p.m. 

Patrons can find a full list of Philly Theatre Week performances, as well as opportunities to reserve tickets, online.

Philly Theatre Week

Thursday, March 23, to Sunday, April 2
Times and venues vary | Pay what you can

