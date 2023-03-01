More Events:

Philadelphia Zoo's new exhibit includes life-sized dinosaurs and lots of bugs

Staying Power: Be Distinct, or Go Extinct! opens April 1 with animatronic animals, including a T. rex and jumping spider

Staying Power: Be Distinct, or Go Extinct! includes life-size animatronic dinosaurs and insects from 100 million years ago, showing the adaptations species needed to survive on Earth.

Ever wonder how insects have survived for millions of years while dinosaurs became extinct? The Philadelphia Zoo's newest immersive experience has answers.

Staying Power: Be Distinct, or Go Extinct! opens at the zoo on April 1, featuring 25 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and larger-than-life (fake) insects. Guests will take a trip spanning 100 million years to learn how insects' behaviors, traits and skills over centuries have allowed them to outlive the stegosaurus and triceratops. During the experience, visitors also learn what they can do to make a positive difference for the planet's future.

The exhibit will cost $6 on top of the price of zoo admission.

Staying Power will also include a dinosaur trail with an Earth-themed portal that depicts the asteroid that caused the reptiles' extinction. Visitors will encounter a 60-foot-long giganotosaurus, a group of velociraptors, a parasaurolophus, a spinosaurus, a gallimimus and a T. rex.

The second piece of the immersive exhibit includes a trip through an insect garden where visitors "shrink" and pass under a giant magnifying glass that offers a larger-than-life view of modern bugs. While in the garden, guests will pass by a robotic cockroach, stick bug, flower beetle, dragonfly, katydid and monarch butterfly.

"Staying Power is a dynamic experience that will put guests side-by-side with some of the biggest and smallest animals to walk the Earth and challenge guests to look at the adaptations that we have as humans to make a difference for the future of our planet," Amy Shearer, chief marketing and experience officer for the Philadelphia Zoo, said. 

Admission to the Philadelphia Zoo is $25 for anyone 12 or older and $20 for ages 2 through 11. Members will get early access to Staying Power on March 30. 

Staying Power: Be Distinct, or Go Extinct!

Opens April 1
Daily 9:30 a.m. last showing at 4:00 p.m. | $6 plus zoo admission
Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104

