Celebrate the 25th anniversary of 'The Prince of Egypt' during a Jewish film festival

The Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History will mark the 25th anniversary of "The Prince of Egypt" next month with a special screening as part of Philadelphia Jewish Film and Media's annual Lindy SpringFest.

The spring film series is back from March 25 through April 1, after a short hiatus due to COVID-19. The full week of festivities will highlight Jewish stories from around the world, allowing Philly residents to dive deeper into the rich cultural history of Jewish film.

The special screening of "The Prince of Egypt" will be held on Sunday, March 26 at 11 a.m. The Oscar-winning animated classic, adapted from the Book of Exodus, tells the story of Moses and his journey to lead the Jews out of Egypt. Families can take part in art projects and listen to stories before the movie starts. Light refreshments will be served.

Another highlight of the festival is "March '68," a romantic film that tells the story of a budding relationship between an actress and a technology student in 1960s Warsaw. Their love story is interrupted when the actress' father is targeted by the Polish government for his Zionist beliefs. Directed by Krzysztof Lang, the film will be screened at the Weitzman Museum at 7:30 p.m. on March 25.

In addition to celebrating the 25th anniversary of "The Prince of Egypt," SpringFest will also celebrate the 99th anniversary of "The City Without Jews," a 1924 silent film about a government that passes a law to excommunicate all Jews. It will screen at Weitzman Museum on March 26 at 8 p.m. with live music by violinist Alicia Svigals and silent film pianist Donald Sosin.

Other movies on the schedule include "Berenshtein," which follows Leonid Berenshtein as he helps locate and destroy Adolf Hitler's V2 missile development facility at the height of World War II, and "Only In Theaters," a film about the Laemmle Theatres chain in Los Angeles and Hollywood's legendary Laemmle family.

A series of short films will be screened at the Weitzman Museum on Friday, March 30, beginning at 7 p.m. Among them is a surprise film made by an international musician, which has yet to be formally announced by Philadelphia Jewish Film and Media.

The spring film series will conclude at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 with "Haute Couture," a drama about a non-traditional friendship between the head seamstress at Dior and a lower-class woman in Paris.

Tickets for Lindy SpringFest will be available on Wednesday, March 1. General admission tickets begin at $15. Those who are interested can purchase tickets online or through Philadelphia Jewish Film and Media's digital app.

March 25 through April 1, 2023

Times vary | General admission tickets $15

Various locations in Philadelphia and suburbs