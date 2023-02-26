Walk the red carpet at Philadelphia Film Society's annual Oscars party and screening

One of the biggest nights in the entertainment industry is swiftly approaching, and Philadelphians can be part of the action thanks to a glitzy viewing party being held by a local organization.

Philadelphia Film Society is hosting its 10th annual Oscars Party & Screening on Sunday, March 12 at the Film Center in Center City.

The glamorous event features a red carpet for attendees to strut down, as well as live entertainment, a raffle, special cocktails and complimentary hors d’oeuvres. The 95th Academy Awards will be streamed on a huge screen in the Film Center.

Guests must be 21-and-older to attend the screening, and cocktail attire is required.

General admission tickets cost $75, and VIP tickets — which include a private cocktail reception before the event, reserved seating and exclusive drink service — cost $200. Tickets can be purchased in advance online.

Proceeds from the party support Philadelphia Film Society's artistic, community and education programs.

Philadelphia Film Society was able to screen many of the Academy Award-nominated films throughout the year, but those who still need to catch up before the awards show can find most of the "Best Picture" nominees available to watch via streaming services.

A full list of Oscars nominations — led by "Everything Everywhere all at Once" with 11 nods — can be found online. The awards show airs Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Sunday, March 127:30 p.m. | Tickets start at $75Philadelphia Film Center1412 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102