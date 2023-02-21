More Events:

February 21, 2023

Penn Museum to celebrate Women's History Month with live dance performances and craft workshops

CultureFest! is slated for Saturday, March 11 with dancing, storytelling and art workshops

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
To commemorate Women's History Month, Penn Museum is hosting a CultureFest! celebration on Saturday, March 11. Guests can enjoy live performances, pottery demonstrations, storytelling and craft workshops.

Women's History Month is almost here, and there's no shortage of programming for those who want to celebrate the work of women artists and creatives throughout history. 

Penn Museum is marking Women's History Month with another CultureFest! celebration centered around women in art and culture. From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, head over to the University City museum to enjoy live performances, storytelling and craft workshops showcasing the frequently-overlooked contributions of women throughout history.  

MORE: Try to solve a 1920s murder mystery at a historic estate in West Chester

The full day of festivities is meant to showcase lesser-known stories of women artists from cultures around the world, both past and present. The celebration begins as percussionists with the Women's Sekere Ensemble perform traditional West African music for guests to welcome them into CultureFest!

Guests can also enjoy a special Sattriya dance performance. Sattriya is a 500-year-old dance that originated in the Vaishnav monasteries in Assam, India. Traditionally performed by men for centuries, the dance is now used to spread messages of peace, love and equality. 

The Marian Anderson Museum is teaming up with Sister Cities Girl Choir for "A Woman's Voice," a special choral performance written by both organizations to highlight women's power, beauty and determination. Loren Groenendaal, founder and artistic director of Vervet Dance, will also present a movement performance. 

Eric Jaffe, an award-winning musical drag performer, is hosting drag queen storytime for people of all ages during CultureFest! 

In addition to musical and cultural performances, guests can enjoy workshops and activities centered around women artists all around the museum. There will be pottery wheel demonstrations in the Egypt Gallery and hands-on activities in the China Gallery where guests can learn to make prints and simple clay pots under the guidance of artists. 

In another workshop, museum educators will explore symbols of feminine power found in past and present world cultures. Visitors can spend the rest of the day finding examples of the symbols in the museum's galleries. 

Guests can browse and shop women-owned ceramics and prints all day in the Egypt and China galleries before heading home for the evening. Tickets are included with regular museum admission, which is $18 for adults and $13 for children. 

CultureFest! Women Artists and Creatives

Saturday, March 11, 2023
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Tickets $18 for adults, $13 for kids
Penn Museum
3260 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

