New vendor at Reading Terminal hails from Mushroom Capital of the World

A new vendor has set up shop at Reading Terminal Market and you're either going to love 'em or hate 'em, depending on how you feel about mushrooms.

KSS Fresh, now open, sells nine varieties of mushrooms, plus dried and ready-to-eat mushroom soups, mushroom teas, mushroom merchandise and mushroom home grow kits.

The mushroom purveyor hails from Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, also known as the Mushroom Capital of the World.

"Our mushrooms are FDA approved, grown without chemicals and brought to the Market within 24 hours of being harvested. It's the closest you can get to fresh-picked mushrooms without having to make the trip to Kennett Square," said owner John Davidson.



According to Reading Terminal, the vendor was chosen to expand the market's offerings of fresh food and groceries.

KSS Fresh is located in the space formally occupied by Shibumi Farms, which also sold mushrooms but was not based out of the Mushroom Capital of the World.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.