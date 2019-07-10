Musi in South Philly makes Eater's nationwide best new restaurants list

Pennsport's Musi is one of Eater's best new restaurants in the U.S. for 2019, according to the dining website's newly-released list.

The South Philly BYOB boasts all locally-sourced and seasonal ingredients, with a focus on a relationship between the food provider and its chef.

"This is about the relationships we have, the ones we remember and those to be built," the restaurant wrote in a recent Instagram caption.

Musi is going on six months in business at the corner of Front and Morris streets. After a brief hiatus, the kitchen opens back up on July 11. The seasonal menu is available a la carte or for a $65 pre-fix, multi-course meal.

On Eater's list, restaurant editor Hillary Dixler Canavan noted the buttered bow-tie noodles on the menu, which are an elevated take on the classic kids meal.

"Musi prioritizes the things that diners ought to demand — a menu informed by local product and a kitchen connected to the region’s best purveyors — but the restaurant doesn’t beat you over the head with it," Dixler Canavan writes.

