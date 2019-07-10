Musi in South Philly makes Eater's nationwide best new restaurants list

July 10, 2019
Pennsport's Musi is one of Eater's best new restaurants in the U.S. for 2019, according to the dining website's newly-released list.
The South Philly BYOB boasts all locally-sourced and seasonal ingredients, with a focus on a relationship between the food provider and its chef.
"This is about the relationships we have, the ones we remember and those to be built," the restaurant wrote in a recent Instagram caption.
Musi is going on six months in business at the corner of Front and Morris streets. After a brief hiatus, the kitchen opens back up on July 11. The seasonal menu is available a la carte or for a $65 pre-fix, multi-course meal.
View this post on Instagram
Our first course at the @gothamgrove tasting collaboration is @brigantineoysterco oysters garnished with just a drop or two or brown rice vinegar. Still, it’s almost sacrilege. Naked oysters and a shot of vinegar alongside would make more sense. Alright, that’s the plan then. Two delicious things, unadulterated one from the other, dogs and cats living together, mass hysteria, perfection side by side. Reservations available. Menu modifications are not. Link in bio.
A post shared by Musi (@musiphilly) on
On Eater's list, restaurant editor Hillary Dixler Canavan noted the buttered bow-tie noodles on the menu, which are an elevated take on the classic kids meal.
"Musi prioritizes the things that diners ought to demand — a menu informed by local product and a kitchen connected to the region’s best purveyors — but the restaurant doesn’t beat you over the head with it," Dixler Canavan writes.
View this post on Instagram
Course no. 4 - @siwveggies figs and @gothamgrove fig vinegar filled tortellini with farmer’s cheese. The farmers cheese was made with whole cream then brined in the leftover feta liquids from that @thefarmatdoerun triple cream sitch we had running alongside our pretzel till it went extinct. Anyhoo... the tortellini will be served in duck broth. Reservations available. #yallamusi
A post shared by Musi (@musiphilly) on
