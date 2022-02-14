Celebrate National Margarita Day with drink specials at these Philly area restaurants and bars

National Margarita Day is just around the corner, and it's the perfect excuse to grab one of the tequila laced cocktails at your favorite happy hour after a long day of work.

The unofficial holiday takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 22, and there are plenty of places around Philadelphia and its suburbs where you can celebrate. This selection of restaurants and bars has a little bit of everything — fruit-flavored or traditional, Taco Tuesday pairings, take-home kits, and even some $5 specials.

The Northern Liberties restaurant is celebrating National Margarita Day alongside its new Bottomless Taco Tuesday experience. From 12 until 10 p.m., visitors can grab two $22 discounted margarita flights, in two flavor profiles. One is a mix of tanteo spirits, including añejo, resposado, jalapeño, and blanco margaritas. The other has more fun flavors, including blue raspberry, peach pomegranate, citrus, and mixed berry.

From 5 until 9 p.m., Añejo will host its $25 bottomless Taco Tuesday deal, with lamb barbacoa, wild mushroom, crispy cauliflower, crispy fish, crispy gulf shrimp, chicken al pastor, pork carnitas, and a weekly exclusive. On Feb. 22, the exclusive offering is a cheesesteak taco. Each guest at the table must order the experience. The special also includes rice, beans, and house-made chips and salsa.

Those who order the Bottomless Taco deal will also have access to an extended happy hour, which includes $24 margarita pitchers.

Location: 1001 N. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

From 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., celebrate the unofficial holiday at Buena Onda, with half-priced margaritas all day long. These include the classic, baja (strawberry, watermelon, and pineapple), frozen classic, and frozen special. The holiday special also includes $5 nachos and $3 classic tacos.

Buena Onda also has half-priced margarita take-home kits for $4. The nacho and taco specials are available for take out as well.

Location: 1901 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19130

From 5 p.m. until 12 a.m., Cantina Dos Segundos will have $5 classic margaritas, $7 paloma margaritas, made with lime and grapefruit, and $7 spicy margaritas, made with Habanero-infused tequila.

The Northern Liberties bar and restaurant will also be selling a $35 margarita take home kit, which includes two 32 ounce bottles of homemade margarita mix, salt, and limes.

Location: 931 N. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Rosy's Taco Bar is making its popular happy hour a day-long affair on National Margarita Day, with $5 house margaritas from 12 p.m. until 2 a.m. Guests can add a flavor for $2, which includes passionfruit, mango, blood orange, strawberry, habanero, and pineapple.

From 3 until 5 p.m., pair your $5 margarita with $5 food specials, including esquites, nachos, quesadillas, pollo tinga tacos, carnitas tacos, and churros.

Rosy's will also be selling both alcoholic and non-alcoholic to-go margarita kits. The non-alcoholic kits will be available for pick-up or delivery. Guests can get a quart sized kit for classic margaritas for $14, or flavored for $16. Pint sized margarita kits for classic margaritas for $7, or flavored for $8, will also be available.

Rosy's will sell alcoholic margarita kits for pick-up, which includes a quart-sized house margarita for $35, or premium for $50. You can add a flavor for an additional $4 charge. Guests can also pick up single margaritas to go. House margaritas are $7, and premium margaritas are $11.

Location: 2220 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tradesman is offering $10 margarita pitchers in three variety flavors made with Corralejo Blanco. These include classic, orange-jalapeño, and watermelon. The special runs from 4 until 10 p.m.

Location: 1322 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

The Exton bar and restaurant is hosting an all-day event beginning at 11:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Specials will include $20 margarita flights, with al pastor, strawberry, cucumber jalapeño, and blood orange. Traditional margaritas will also be sold for $5 per drink or $20 for a pitcher.

Location: 560 Wellington Square, Exton, PA 19341

Lola's Garden in Ardmore will have three specialty margarita flights for $15, including fig-cardamom, turmeric, and blueberry. The specials will be served all day, from 12 until 10 p.m., with both indoor and outdoor seating available. There will also be seating on the covered patio and greenhouse.

Lola's happy hour runs from 3 until 6 p.m. at the bar only, and includes $5 food specials like a roasted chicken melt with bacon, gruyere cheese, romaine lettuce and apple mustard, french fries and olive oil cake.

Location: 51 St. George's Rd., Ardmore, PA 19003