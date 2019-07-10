More Events:

July 10, 2019

Get a $1 mojito during happy hour at Cuba Libre on National Mojito Day

Head to Old City on July 11 for a refreshing cocktail

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Cocktails
celebrate National Mojito Day at Cuba Libre in Old City Courtesy of/Cuba Libre

Celebrate National Mojito Day at Cuba Libre in Old City.

Make plans to go to happy hour on Thursday in honor of National Mojito Day.

At Cuba Libre in Old City, you can get a $1 classic mojito (one per guest) between 4 and 7 p.m. Guests 21 and older visiting the restaurant for the holiday will receive a drink ticket that can be redeemed at the bar to receive the deal.

RELATED: Six ways to celebrate Bastille Day in Philadelphia | Oyster House's Twin Lobster Dinner is back for summer 2019

Cuba Libre's classic mojito is made with freshly-pressed sugarcane (called guarapo), fresh lime juice, mint, Cuba Libre branded white rum and a splash of soda.

It's one of 12 mojitos available at the restaurant, so after you finish your $1 cocktail maybe try one with grilled pineapple, mango or pomegranate. Mojitos are priced at $10 to $13. Pitchers are also available.

On Thursday, Cuba Libre's full happy hour menu will be available from 4 to 7 p.m. as well. Normally, happy hour starts at 5 p.m.

National Mojito Day

Thursday, July 11
4-7 p.m. | Classic mojito for $1 (one per guest)
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar
10 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 627-0666

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Cocktails Philadelphia Happy Hour Restaurants Bars Deals Old City Holidays

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA Free Agency: What unsigned players are left who could help Sixers?
Kyle-Korver_071019_usat

Business

Hahnemann closing maternity ward on Friday — even as Philly judge orders the facility remain open
Hahnemann University Hospital emergency department

Food & Drink

Musi in South Philly makes Eater's nationwide best new restaurants list
Musi BYOB South Philly

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Despite all-in approach to season, Phillies must resist urge to be impulse buyers at deadline
1001_Matt_Klentak_USAT

Illness

Sun allergies are a side effect of summer for some folks
sun allergies

Performances

Ghostly Circus at cemetery includes fire, circus arts, aerial performances
Carroll - The Ghostly Circus

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved