Get a $1 mojito during happy hour at Cuba Libre on National Mojito Day

July 10, 2019
Make plans to go to happy hour on Thursday in honor of National Mojito Day.
At Cuba Libre in Old City, you can get a $1 classic mojito (one per guest) between 4 and 7 p.m. Guests 21 and older visiting the restaurant for the holiday will receive a drink ticket that can be redeemed at the bar to receive the deal.
Cuba Libre's classic mojito is made with freshly-pressed sugarcane (called guarapo), fresh lime juice, mint, Cuba Libre branded white rum and a splash of soda.
It's one of 12 mojitos available at the restaurant, so after you finish your $1 cocktail maybe try one with grilled pineapple, mango or pomegranate. Mojitos are priced at $10 to $13. Pitchers are also available.
On Thursday, Cuba Libre's full happy hour menu will be available from 4 to 7 p.m. as well. Normally, happy hour starts at 5 p.m.
Thursday, July 11
4-7 p.m. | Classic mojito for $1 (one per guest)
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar
10 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 627-0666
