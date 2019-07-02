Oyster House's Twin Lobster Dinner is back for summer 2019.

The popular Twin Lobster Dinner returns to Center City's Oyster House for the ninth year.

On Wednesday nights, through Aug. 28, diners can enjoy the summertime seafood special.

For the price of $33, get two whole steamed 1-pound Maine lobsters with sweet corn on the cob and drawn butter. Is your mouth watering already?

The lobsters are pulled from the cold waters of Maine on Tuesday evening and driven overnight to make it to Oyster House's plates Wednesday evening.

Oyster House is open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner on Wednesdays. Happy hour, with the popular buck-a-shuck deal, is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.



Twin Lobster Dinner

Wednesdays from July 3 through August 28

Beginning at 5 p.m. | $33 for special

Oyster House

1516 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

(215) 567-7683



