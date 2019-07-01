Farmers market coming to King of Prussia Mall for limited time

King of Prussia Mall, in partnership with the Upper Merion Township, is hosting a pop-up farmers market on Fridays in July.



From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., find vendors at the outdoor patio between the restaurant Grand Lux Café and department store Neiman Marcus.

Shoppers will be able to pick up coffee, vegetables, meats, cheeses, bread, flowers, artisan crafts and more from the outdoor market.

Vendors will be from the Upper Merion Farmers Market, which has been around since 2010.

"We are pleased to partner with King of Prussia Mall to celebrate a successful tenth season with our very first pop-up market and to share some of our most popular vendors with a broader community," said township supervisor Tina Garzillo.



King of Prussia Mall has nearly 500 stores and is the biggest mall in the United States.

