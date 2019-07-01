More Events:

July 01, 2019

Farmers market coming to King of Prussia Mall for limited time

Shoppers can pick up farm-fresh produce from the outdoor market after browsing the mall's stores

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Photo by Jordan Christian/on Unsplash

Farmers market to pop up at King of Prussia Mall on Fridays this summer.

King of Prussia Mall, in partnership with the Upper Merion Township, is hosting a pop-up farmers market on Fridays in July.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., find vendors at the outdoor patio between the restaurant Grand Lux Café and department store Neiman Marcus.

Shoppers will be able to pick up coffee, vegetables, meats, cheeses, bread, flowers, artisan crafts and more from the outdoor market.

Vendors will be from the Upper Merion Farmers Market, which has been around since 2010. 

"We are pleased to partner with King of Prussia Mall to celebrate a successful tenth season with our very first pop-up market and to share some of our most popular vendors with a broader community," said township supervisor Tina Garzillo.

King of Prussia Mall has nearly 500 stores and is the biggest mall in the United States.

Farmers Market at King of Prussia Mall

Fridays in July
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
King of Prussia Mall
160 N. Gulph Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406

