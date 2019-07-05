Six ways to celebrate Bastille Day in Philadelphia

The 230th Bastille Day is coming up on Sunday, July 14. In 1789, a mob stormed the Bastille prison and ushered in the French Revolution.

On Sunday, Paris will celebrate the French holiday with a parade, parties in the streets and fireworks. Stateside, there will be plenty of festivities, too.

Below are six ways Philadelphians can celebrate Bastille Day, from drinking Champagne in a wine garden to watching a burlesque show to enjoying a four-course French meal.

Head to Ardmore for an outdoor block party with can-can dancers from the Pennsylvania Academy of Ballet, live music by the band French Cookin', food and drink specials from The Bercy, Delice Et Chocolate and Parlor Ice Cream, and activities for kids.

There will be a French wine garden sponsored by Veuve Clicquot, too. Taste wines for $20 in advance, or $25 at the door.

Block party attendees can also make a reservation at The Bercy to enjoy a special Bastille Day brunch buffet between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Station Road and Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003

The Good King Tavern's annual block party keeps getting bigger every year. This Bastille Day, the South Street Headhouse District will shut down Kater Street between Sixth and Eighth streets and Seventh Street between South and Bainbridge streets for the fête.

To drink, there will be a selection from Lo-Fi Aperitifs, Kronenbourg, Love City Brewing Co. and Hale & True.

Chalkboards will announce the street food additions, but attendees can also dine inside the restaurant.

In addition to food and drink, the block party will feature games, music, raffles and face painting.

Sunday, July 14

Noon to 6 p.m. | Cash only

614 S. 7th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Chef Nick Elmi's Old City restaurant is celebrating all weekend. On Friday enjoy happy hour featuring French specialities. Then on Saturday, Royal Boucherie will host a Bastille Day burlesque show. Finally on Sunday, a DJ will spin French vinyl for brunch.



Friday, July 12, through Sunday, July 14

52 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

The Bastille Day celebration hosted by Eastern State Penitentiary is no more and London Grill is closed so there's no party at the restaurant, but Fairmount is still doing something for the holiday.



Keeping with tradition, part of Fairmount Avenue will be shut off to traffic for a family-friendly block party on Saturday. There will be eight different live music performances, games, raffles, a beer vendor and a food station.

Saturday, July 13

Beginning at 1 p.m.

Fairmount Avenue, between 22nd Street and Corinthian Avenue

In Rittenhouse, the French restaurant Parc will throw a Bastille Day celebration. There will be outdoor dining on 18th Street, face painting, a balloon artist, a stilt-walker performance and a pop-up Polaroid camera station.

Sunday, July 14

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

227 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

The French bistro will serve a four-course menu of French fare from noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

For $45 per person, guests will get a soup to start, followed by a buffet-style second course of pâtés and salads, then an entree of their choice with shared sides and a choice of dessert.



Reservations are encouraged. They can be made online or by calling (215) 925-8000.

Sunday, July 14

Noon to 9 p.m.

623 S. 6th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.