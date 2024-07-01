More Sports:

July 01, 2024

Report: De'Anthony Melton leaving Sixers, will sign one-year deal with Warriors

De'Anthony Melton has landed with the Golden State Warriors as part of their solution to replace Klay Thompson.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Melton 7.1.24 Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports

De'Anthony Melton is headed to the Bay Area.

Another critical component of previous Sixers teams has officially departed. 

De'Anthony Melton has agreed to a one-year deal worth $12.8 million with the Golden State Warriors, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Sixers were priced out of Melton's services after agreeing to a four-year max contract with Paul George, and now he heads to Golden State to help the Warriors replace franchise icon Klay Thompson, who appears on the verge of joining the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million contract.

The Sixers acquired Melton from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for their first-round pick during the 2022 NBA Draft, and the move was a resounding success. Melton gave the Sixers reliable two-way play at the guard position, but a back injury plagued the end of his first season with the team and then multiple, more significant back injuries shortened his second year in Philadelphia.

There is no doubt that Melton can be a vital piece of a championship contender's rotation, and he is still only entering his age-26 season. 

In his two seasons with the Sixers (115 games, 91 starts), Melton played 27.6 minutes per game, averaging 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 37.9 percent from beyond the arc on 5.6 attempts per game. His return to Philadelphia always seemed unlikely, but the loss of his services will be a blow for the Sixers.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

