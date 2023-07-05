Report: Matisse Thybulle intends to sign offer sheet with Mavericks

Matisse Thybulle looks to be headed to his third team in two seasons. According to a report from Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, Thybulle "intends to sign" an offer sheet in free agency with the Dallas Mavericks.

Once free agency officially opens on Thursday, Thybuylle will be able to sign that offer sheet. As a restricted free agent coming off his rookie NBA contract, Thybulle's incumbent team, the Portland Trailblazers, will have a chance to match the Mavericks' offer to Thybulle.

No contract details in terms of years and money have been made known for Thybulle, which leaves me thinking that his free agency market was small.

An All-Defensive Second Team selection in 2021 and 2022, Thybulle spent the first three-and-a-half years of his career with the Sixers before being traded to Portland this past February. He was a fan favorite in Philadelphia, at least until his decision to not be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 caused him to miss multiple games in the Sixers' first-round playoff series against the Raptors in 2022 due to Canada's vaccination travel requirements.

Stay tuned to PhillyVoice for more NBA free agency updates...

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader