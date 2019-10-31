Joel Embiid "facing possible suspension," Ben Simmons peacemaker status rejected

In a Thursday morning report from Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN said that not only are Karl Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid "facing possible suspensions" for their parts in Wednesday night's fight and the ensuing social media feud, but Ben Simmons might be as well.

Fans likely are aware by now that Simmons wasted no time diving right into the scrum between Sixers and Timberwolves players in the third quarter of Philadelphia's fourth win, and he was seen, well, locking KAT down in a chokehold.

After the game, the refs explained that Simmons was not ejected — as Embiid and Towns were — because he was "deemed a peacemaker." But ESPN says that the T-Wolves are calling it a "dangerous chokehold."

NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe was in contact with the Sixers' and Timberwolves' front offices on Wednesday night, sources said. The NBA plans to review tape and interview participants and witnesses beginning Thursday. [ESPN]

The undefeated Sixers will face the Trailblazers to start a west coast trip this weekend.

For more on the fight check out Kyle Neubeck's observations from the win, his feature on Embiid postgame and his update on the social media beef between Towns and Embiid.

