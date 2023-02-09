NBA trade deadline 2023 live tracker, open thread

Time is ticking for the Sixers to make improvements before the 2023 NBA playoffs.

The trade deadline will pass at 3 p.m. Eastern time, and several teams with postseason ambitions have already made a splash.

Late Wednesday, the Lakers used a three-team deal to move on from Russell Westbrook and bring in De'Angelo Russell. Brooklyn also shocked the NBA by sending Kevin Durant to Phoenix for a monster package of players and picks. In the East earlier this week, the Nets acquiesced Kyrie Irving's trade request, sending him to the Mavericks.

Philly currently has the third best record in the conference and rumors have been flying — albeit minor ones — as the team looks to upgrade around Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris.

Will they make a small move to get under the luxury tax to save some cash? Will they bring in a bonafide backup center? Will they trade away a bigger name like Matisse Thybulle?

Follow along live, right here, as we track all the rumors, news and analysis for the NBA trade deadline 2023:





