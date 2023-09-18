Report: Sixers 'expected' to sign Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Sixers have added someone to their roster who's not a center! According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers are 'expected' to sign veteran wing Kelly Oubre Jr.:

Oubre spent the last two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, averaging 17.0 points per game while shooting 33.5 percent from deep on 7.2 attempts per game.

Oubre, entering his age-28 season, could pack a bit of a scoring punch off the bench (if James Harden returns) that the Sixers have been lacking. Oubre can create his own shot, even if it might not come with desired efficiency. If Harden's inevitable divorce from the Sixers comes sooner rather than later, perhaps Oubre will find himself starting out on the wing.

This is a developing story...

