More Sports:

September 18, 2023

Report: Sixers 'expected' to sign Kelly Oubre Jr.

According to a new report, the Sixers are 'expected' to sign former Hornets wing Kelly Oubre Jr.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
The Sixers are reportedly 'expected' to sign former Charlotte wing Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Sixers have added someone to their roster who's not a center! According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers are 'expected' to sign veteran wing Kelly Oubre Jr.:

Oubre spent the last two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, averaging 17.0 points per game while shooting 33.5 percent from deep on 7.2 attempts per game.

Oubre, entering his age-28 season, could pack a bit of a scoring punch off the bench (if James Harden returns) that the Sixers have been lacking. Oubre can create his own shot, even if it might not come with desired efficiency. If Harden's inevitable divorce from the Sixers comes sooner rather than later, perhaps Oubre will find himself starting out on the wing. 

This is a developing story...

