Report: Sixers 'expected' to sign Kelly Oubre Jr.

September 18, 2023
The Sixers have added someone to their roster who's not a center! According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers are 'expected' to sign veteran wing Kelly Oubre Jr.:
Free agent G/F Kelly Oubre Jr., is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. Oubre — who averaged 20 points for Charlotte last season — could get significant opportunity on the wing with the uncertainty around James Harden.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 18, 2023
Oubre spent the last two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, averaging 17.0 points per game while shooting 33.5 percent from deep on 7.2 attempts per game.
Oubre, entering his age-28 season, could pack a bit of a scoring punch off the bench (if James Harden returns) that the Sixers have been lacking. Oubre can create his own shot, even if it might not come with desired efficiency. If Harden's inevitable divorce from the Sixers comes sooner rather than later, perhaps Oubre will find himself starting out on the wing.
This is a developing story...
Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader