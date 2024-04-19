More Sports:

April 19, 2024

NBA rumors: Tobias Harris' Sixers tenure 'expected' to end after playoffs

This is likely it for Tobias Harris' time in Philadelphia with free agency looming.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Sixers-Heat-Jimmy-Butler-Tobias-Harris Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Tobias Harris defends his former teammate, Jimmy Butler, during the Sixers-Heat Play-In Tournament game.

A wish of Sixers fans for years may finally be coming true: no more Tobias Harris. The 31-year-old forward is in the final year of his five-year contract worth $180 million. He has not lived up to the lofty expectations a contract of that magnitude would provide and the Sixers' previous front office structure should foot the blame for handing it out.

Hypothetically speaking, Harris could return on a new deal as a free agent this summer, but don't count on it. According to a new report from the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, Harris' tenure in Philly is 'expected' to end after this playoff run. Pompey goes on to state that the Detroit Pistons, one of Harris' former teams, are one possible suitor for him.

Across six seasons with the Sixers, Harris has averaged 17.6 points per game, but never fully became the go-to perimeter scorer the Sixers desperately needed to be. Harris certainly has a negative reception with the fan base, too. A split is in the best interest of both parties.

MORE: Sixers thoughts on Nico Batum, the Knicks' rebounding and more

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Tobias Harris

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Business Owner posing for a photo

How a working capital line of credit can provide flexibility for business owners
Limited - Johnston County - Broadslab Bourbon and Whiskey Product Lineup

Savor bourbon & BBQ in Benson, NC

Just In

Must Read

Donations

Jalen Hurts donates $200K for air conditioning in 10 schools
Jalen Hurts donation

Sponsored

Laughter may be the best medicine
Purchased - friends drinking coffee and laughing together

Health News

Jefferson's Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center gains nation's top designation
Jefferson cancer center

Movies

'Trap' trailer seems to give away M. Night Shyamalan's twist
m. night shyamalan trap

Phillies

5 Phillies thoughts: Best rotation in the NL bails out an ugly offense
Ranger-Suarez-Phillies-Rockies-Shutout-4.16.24-MLB

Weekend

Food trucks, records and a roller rink: Your weekend guide to things to do
Dilworth Roller Rink

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved