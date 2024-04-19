NBA rumors: Tobias Harris' Sixers tenure 'expected' to end after playoffs

A wish of Sixers fans for years may finally be coming true: no more Tobias Harris. The 31-year-old forward is in the final year of his five-year contract worth $180 million. He has not lived up to the lofty expectations a contract of that magnitude would provide and the Sixers' previous front office structure should foot the blame for handing it out.

Hypothetically speaking, Harris could return on a new deal as a free agent this summer, but don't count on it. According to a new report from the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, Harris' tenure in Philly is 'expected' to end after this playoff run. Pompey goes on to state that the Detroit Pistons, one of Harris' former teams, are one possible suitor for him.

Across six seasons with the Sixers, Harris has averaged 17.6 points per game, but never fully became the go-to perimeter scorer the Sixers desperately needed to be. Harris certainly has a negative reception with the fan base, too. A split is in the best interest of both parties.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader