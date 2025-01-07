More Culture:

January 07, 2025

NBC10's new meteorologist credits 'Hurricane' Schwartz for sparking his passion in weather

Robert Johnson, who grew up in Northeast Philly, says the retired forecaster was his first mentor in the field.

By Michael Tanenbaum
Meteorologist Robert Johnson, a Northeast Philly native, has been hired to join NBC10's First Alert Weather Team.

NBC10 is adding a meteorologist with local ties to the station's First Alert Weather Team.

Robert Johnson, a Northeast Philadelphia native, joins NBC10 after spending the last five years as a weekend meteorologist at WTVD-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina. Before that, he was an intern in the weather departments at 6ABC and FOX29.

The 2019 Penn State University graduate said his first mentor in meteorology was Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz, who retried from NBC10 after in 2022 after 42 years with the station. He is expected to contribute to weekday coverage.

"15 years ago, I walked through the doors of this station to attend a weather education program led by former chief meteorologist Glenn 'Hurricane' Schwartz, who became my first mentor in meteorology," Johnson wrote Tuesday on LinkedIn. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to bring the same passion to NBC10 a decade and a half later."

Johnson said he's excited to provide forecasts in the region where he grew up.

"When it comes to weather, the Philadelphia region has it all: four seasons and various microclimates, such as city, suburbs, Jersey Shore/Delaware beaches, Lehigh Valley and the Poconos," Johnson wrote. "It can make for a challenging forecast but keeps you on your toes."

The station has not said when Johnson will make his debut. 

Johnson joins an NBC10 meteorology team on weekdays that includes Bill Henley and Marvin Gomez covering mornings, Michelle Rotella on afternoons and evenings, and Brittany Shipp and Justin Godynick on evenings. Gomez and Godynick also provide weekend weather reports.

Michael Tanenbaum
