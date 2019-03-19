More News:

March 19, 2019

Developers are trying to build a new high-rise office building near Schuylkill River

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
A Philadelphia developer is hoping to create an 18-story office building in Center City, not far from the Schuylkill River.

The group, Parkway Corp., applied for $5 million in state financing through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, Curbed reported. If successful, the building would be on the 2200 block of Market Street, where a parking lot currently sits.

RELATED: 60-townhouse development proposed along Delaware River near SugarHouse Casino

The space, which would be known as 23rd + Market, would offer underground parking and a green roof.

Parkway Corp. has a portfolio of similar new or updated office buildings and other developments throughout Center City, including a recent partnership with the Civic Design Review for a 27-story building on Chestnut Street.

Parkway Corp. also is the owner of several new parking garages, including one catering to visitors to the Pennsylvania Convention Center at 12th and Filbert streets, as well as a $300 million mixed-use project underway on North Broad Street, originally announced in 2017.

