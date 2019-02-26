More News:

February 26, 2019

60-townhouse development proposed along Delaware River near SugarHouse Casino

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Apartments
DR townhouses Source/City of Philadelphia

Rendering of proposed townhouse community at 1121-41 Delaware Avenue.

A new proposal along the Delaware River waterfront would bring a 60-townhouse community to the vicinity of SugarHouse Casino and Penn Treaty Park.

Details of the proposal, led by investment group Shovel Ready LLC, were posted this week on the site of Philadelphia's Civic Design Review board, which will hear about the project at a meeting early next month.

The project follows a growing trend of developers and city planners looking to revitalize the waterfront with residential and community-focused projects.

Designed by Cecil Baker + Partners, the townhouses proposed at 1121-41 Delaware Ave. would sit on a project site covering more than 190,000 square feet. A manufacturing building on the lot would be demolished to make way for new construction.

Each of the townhouses in the community would include a garage and a roof deck.

DR water townhousesSource/City of Philadelphia

Rendering of townhouses community proposed at 1121-41 Delaware Avenue in Philadelphia.

DR ThirdSource/City of Philadelphia

Rendering of townhouse community proposed at 1121-41 Delaware Avenue in Philadelphia.

Last March, Atrium Design Group proposed another riverfront community that would jut out directly onto the pier at 1401 S. Columbus Blvd. The Waterfront Boulevard project would be situated across from the United Artists Riverview Plaza, which is currently undergoing a $12 million renovation, and would represent Philadelphia's first single family-homes that sit above the water.

Other waterfront residences include Views at Penn Treaty, Pier 35 1/2 and Allan Domb's Pier 3 and Pier 5 condominiums.

The project will be reviewed at the next CDR meeting on March 5.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development Apartments Northern Liberties Waterfront Delaware River Delaware River Waterfront SugarHouse Casino Urban Planning

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Bryce Harper's price just went up
0211_Nolan_Arenado_USAT

Neighborhoods

West Philly's hobbit-door creator fell ill — and then her neighbors stepped in to help
225PeterStathisWestPhillyDoors

Lawsuits

Herb Lipson's widow suing PhillyMag, estate for $1.6 million
02262019_Philadelphia_magazine_PM

Eagles

Ranking the Eagles' best 20 draft picks over the last 20 years
022619CarsonWentz

Illness

2 Rutgers students diagnosed with bacterial meningitis
Carroll - Rutgers University-Camden

Parties

Spin offering perks to Bumble users in March
Carroll - SPiN Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Academy House 120 Locust 18r

Academy House. For sale! South-facing 1 bedroom with amazing natural light and updates throughout. 717 SF | $275,000
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved