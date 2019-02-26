Historic Fishtown warehouse buildings to become five-story contemporary art gallery, library

A contemporary art museum containing more than 3,000 pieces will have a new home in two industrial warehouse buildings in Fishtown, slated to be the permanent destination for the West Collection.

The buildings take up 1115-27 Frankford Ave., Curbed reported, with permits revealing plans to add a five-story addition to the property. Developers will include commercial space on the first floor, a library and culture space on the third and fifth floors, and offices on the second and fourth floors.