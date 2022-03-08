More News:

Stratford women punished teen by shocking her with dog collar, police say

Rachel, Kelly and Rebecca Mennig have been charged with aggravated assault and child endangerment

Noah Zucker
Three women from Stratford, Camden County have been arrested after a 13-year-old girl alleged she was shocked with an electric dog collar as a form of punishment.

A neighbor called police after the teenage girl showed up at her home to ask for help on March 1, police documents show. The girl was wearing the electric dog collar. 

Officers found marks on the girl's neck consistent with a dog collar, police said. She was transported to Jefferson Stratford Hospital to be examined for injuries. 

Rachel Mennig, Kelly Mennig and Rebecca Mennig, each of Stratford, have been charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child via child abuse, police documents show.

The 13-year-old girl told investigators that Rachel Mennig first shocked her with the dog collar when she was 9 and in fourth grade, police documents say. She said Kelly Mennig and Rebecca Mennig also had used the collar as a form of punishment and that she had been denied adequate food and clothing. 

The women denied allegations of abuse during interviews with investigators, police documents say. An unidentified witness corroborated the details provided by the girl. 

The women are being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility, Stratford Police Chief Ronald Morello said. 

A court hearing scheduled for Tuesday was postponed until Friday, said Andrew Kramer, a spokesperson for the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. 

Rachel Mennig is facing an additional child endangerment charge for allegedly forcing the 13-year-old to help her shoplift, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

