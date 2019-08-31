New Jersey man, denied job at Great Adventure, arrested with gun, knives in car

A man who was denied a job at Six Flags Great Adventure in Ocean County was arrested Thursday. After he began harassing employees, police found a number of weapons in his car, including a gun, a machete, a tomahawk, and multiple knives.

Jonathan Fruchter, 38, of Allentown, New Jersey, was charged with numerous weapons offenses, including possession of magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds, and certain persons not to possess weapons, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Fruchter was reportedly "acting irrationally" and asking questions about Great Adventure's security protocols, according to police. The officers received a call about Fruchter around 11 a.m. Thursday, after he'd been escorted from the park because of his behavior and then had returned, harassing employees about not being hired.

After questioning Fruchter and subsequently searching his vehicle, police determined he had a Glock 9mm, three loaded 15-round magazines, several knives, a machete, a tactical tomahawk, handcuffs, and a hat emblazoned with the New York Police Department logo.

Authorities then searched Fruchter's Allentown home and found an AR-15 rifle, a number of 30-round magazines, and a 40 caliber handgun with ammunition.

Fruchter was arrested and, as of Friday afternoon, was being held pending transport to the Ocean County Jail.

