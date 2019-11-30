New Jersey Turnpike bus crash kills one, injures five more

November 30, 2019
A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike on Friday night killed one person, and injured five more.
The crash was reported just after 9 p.m. Friday night, according to the Robbinsville Fire Department Union's official Twitter account.
The accident involved a single bus, according to CBS3, and happened around the Turnpike's 57 mile marker near Crosswicks Creek in Burlington County.
Per the Robbinsville Fire Department Union, the bus driver was reported trapped at the time of the crash, and required extrication to be freed from the wreck:
Robbinsville FD Squad 40 along with Engine 3223 from @IAFF3091_Shop32 is on scene of a bus accident @NJTurnpike southbound mm57. Bus driver is trapped. Squad 40 in service with extrication tools. Multiple EMS units also en route to assist treatment/triage of passengers— Robbinsville Fire (@IAFFLocal3786) November 30, 2019
Video from the scene captured by MidJerseyNews showed vehicles on the right side of the Turnpike's southbound lanes, near the guard rail:
Bus accident Hamilton Township NJ on NJ Turnpike at Crosswicks Creek right now pic.twitter.com/XpAgpF9BFx— MidJerseyNews (@Midjerseynews) November 30, 2019
The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to authorities.
