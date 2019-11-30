More News:

November 30, 2019

New Jersey Turnpike bus crash kills one, injures five more

The bus driver was trapped in the accident's aftermath, according to reports from the scene

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
NJ Turnpike crash Burlington County MidJerseyNews/Twitter

A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike on Friday night killed one person, and injured five more.

The crash was reported just after 9 p.m. Friday night, according to the Robbinsville Fire Department Union's official Twitter account.

The accident involved a single bus, according to CBS3, and happened around the Turnpike's 57 mile marker near Crosswicks Creek in Burlington County.

Per the Robbinsville Fire Department Union, the bus driver was reported trapped at the time of the crash, and required extrication to be freed from the wreck:

Video from the scene captured by MidJerseyNews showed vehicles on the right side of the Turnpike's southbound lanes, near the guard rail:

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to authorities.

