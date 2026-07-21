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July 21, 2026

'Serious software error' led to around 400 noncitizens voting in New Jersey, Gov. Sherrill says

Between June 2023 and June 2024, roughly 6,600 people were erroneously registered to vote while applying for a license or ID.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Election
Mikie Sherrill voter Kevin R. Wexler/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gov. Mikie Sherrill said her office is investigating a 'serious software error' found in New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle System that led to the registration of 6,600 people who identified themselves as non-U.S. citizens between June 2023 and June 2024.

Hundreds of New Jersey residents who are not U.S. citizens voted in previous elections after a "serious software error" in the state’s Motor Vehicle Commission, Gov. Mikie Sherrill said Tuesday.

Between June 2023 and June 2024, roughly 6,600 people applying for driver's licenses or identification cards were registered to vote despite answering "no" when asked if they were a U.S. citizen. Sherrill (D), who assumed office in January, said that she learned about the defect last week and ordered her chief counsel to launch an investigation into the matter. Preliminary analyses found that fewer than 400 of the erroneously registered people voted.

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During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Sherrill called the situation "unacceptable," criticizing the administration of former Gov. Phil Murphy, a fellow Democrat, for not taking action previously.

"I want to underscore how seriously I take this matter," Sherrill said. "... I am appalled by the reckless failures that allowed this to happen and the lack of transparency shown by those in charge at the time. This failure didn't occur under my watch, but accountability starts now. I am taking action to prevent anything like it from occurring in the future and make sure those responsible are held accountable."

Letters will begin being sent to the people affected notifying them of the error and that they will be removed from the state’s voter rolls. Preliminary findings do not suggest that the votes significantly swayed any elections since June 2023, according to state officials.

The residents were registered as Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated voters and were scattered across the state. The illegitimate votes could have occurred at any point since the time they were registered, Sherrill said, and the timing will be subject to the state’s investigation.

French security company IDEMIA was identified as the vendor responsible for registering voters for the MVC. 

"New Jerseyans should have confidence that every eligible citizen can vote, every lawful vote will be counted and every reasonable step will be taken to protect the integrity of our elections," Sherrill said. "That's my responsibility, and it's one I will never stop fighting to uphold."

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Election New Jersey Elections Voter Registration Mikie Sherrill Voter Fraud

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