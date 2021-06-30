More Events:

June 30, 2021

Taste of New Orleans coming to Fishtown with special dinner at Wm. Mulherin’s Sons

A portion of proceeds will be donated to lung cancer research

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Wm. Mulherin’s Sons and Zasu dinner Courtesy of/Matthew Williams

'The Big Easy under the El' is a New Orleans-inspired dinner on Wednesday, July 7 at Wm. Mulherin’s Sons. A portion of proceeds will be donated.

A special New Orleans-themed dinner will take place at Wm. Mulherin's Sons in Fishtown with James Beard Award-winning chef Sue Zemanick, owner of Zasu, a restaurant in NOLA.

The dinner, which is being called "The Big Easy under the El," will be on Wednesday, July 7.

RELATED: Philly women restaurateurs collaborate on summer picnic basket | New café Forîn opens in Kensington with minimalist design, focus on local makers

The event will support Wm. Mulherin's Sons' executive chef Jim Burke's fundraising efforts for the LUNGevity Foundation. A portion of proceeds will be donated.

Burke was diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020. After beginning to take a drug called Tagrisso between 5-6 p.m. daily to help treat his cancer, he and his wife Kristina started Tag Time, various happy hours and other events, to help raise funds for lung cancer research.

The Big Easy Under the El dinner is $75 per person, with the option to add on a beverage pairing. Reservations can be made online. Seatings will be from 5-10 p.m. The full menu is below:

Wm. Mulherin’s Sons and Zasu dinnerCourtesy of/Zasu

The Wm. Mulherin’s Sons and Zasu collaboration tasting menu.


