Taste of New Orleans coming to Fishtown with special dinner at Wm. Mulherin’s Sons

A special New Orleans-themed dinner will take place at Wm. Mulherin's Sons in Fishtown with James Beard Award-winning chef Sue Zemanick, owner of Zasu, a restaurant in NOLA.

The dinner, which is being called "The Big Easy under the El," will be on Wednesday, July 7.

The event will support Wm. Mulherin's Sons' executive chef Jim Burke's fundraising efforts for the LUNGevity Foundation. A portion of proceeds will be donated.

Burke was diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020. After beginning to take a drug called Tagrisso between 5-6 p.m. daily to help treat his cancer, he and his wife Kristina started Tag Time, various happy hours and other events, to help raise funds for lung cancer research.

The Big Easy Under the El dinner is $75 per person, with the option to add on a beverage pairing. Reservations can be made online. Seatings will be from 5-10 p.m. The full menu is below: