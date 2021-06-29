More Events:

June 29, 2021

Philly women restaurateurs collaborate on summer picnic basket

The spread of salad, sandwiches, local cheese and desserts can be ordered online and picked up in the city to enjoy anywhere

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Picnics
Let’s Talk Womxn PHL picnic Photo by Ketut Subiyanto/from Pexels

Make plans with a friend to have a picnic together on July 11. Let’s Talk Womxn PHL is selling a curated spread that feeds two people to enjoy in the park or backyard for $75.

Philadelphia's female-owned and operated businesses have worked together to create a curated picnic spread to enjoy in the park or your backyard on Sunday, July 11.

Let’s Talk Womxn PHL is selling the baskets for $75 each. They can be ordered online. There's a vegetarian and omnivore option available, and each picnic feast feeds two.

RELATED: New café Forîn opens in Kensington with minimalist design, focus on local makers | Safran Turney Hospitality to open The Lawn at Loveluck, a pop-up at LOVE Park | Flakely pop-up to bring gluten-free pastries to Montgomery County

Here are the participants:

A.kitchen
Brotherly Grub by Jacobs Catering 
El Merkury
Essen Bakery 
Fiore Fine Foods
High Street Philly
Jezabel’s Argentinian Cafe 
Third Wheel Cheese
Vanilya Bakery 

The deadline for orders is Thursday, July 8, with pickup in the city on Sunday, July 11. You can add on beer to enjoy with your picnic when ordering, or plan to pack your own wine, juice or water to pair with the food.

The picnic kicks off a series of collaborative Sisterly Love Happy Hours, occurring every other Wednesday starting July 14 at women-owned bars throughout Philly. Participants include Triple Bottom Brewing, Sor Ynez, a.bar and Jezabel’s.

Each happy hour will feature cocktail, wine and beer specials, plus snacks from Sisterly Love chefs and entrepreneurs. All proceeds will benefit Sisterly Love Food Fair participants directly.

Let’s Talk Womxn PHL is part of a national collaboration across 12 cities of more than 250 female restaurateurs and food entrepreneurs. The local chapter includes co-hosts Jezabel Careaga (Jezabel’s), Jennifer Carroll (Carroll Couture Catering), Jill Weber (Sojourn Hospitality) and Ellen Yin (High Street Hospitality Group).  In addition to the Sisterly Love Food Fair pop-ups, the chapter is involved with developing mentorship opportunities and other ways to allow women restaurateurs to have a greater voice.

Let's Talk Picnic

Sunday, July 11
$75 per basket
Enjoy anywhere

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Picnics Philadelphia Happy Hour Restaurants

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

5 Eagles breakout candidates in 2021
Eagles_Cowboys_Jalen_Reagor_Jordan_Mailata_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022059.jpg

Sponsored

Are you eligible for free college tuition?
Limited - Community College of Philadelphia Flags

Children's Health

Many parents worry their children aren't hitting developmental milestones — but some don't seek doctors' advice
Childhood Developmental Milestones

Recreation

Lifeguard shortage to keep one-third of Philly's public pools closed this summer
Philadelphia pool opening dates

Food & Drink

New café Forîn opens in Kensington with minimalist design, focus on local makers
Forin Cafe

Performances

World Cafe Live throwing two rooftop concerts this July with Sunset Social
Cira Green concerts

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 1805 Walnut St #7D

FOR RENT! Luxurious, light-filled residence overlooking Rittenhouse Square! Spacious bedrooms w/ great closet space and large windows. Maytag Maxima steam washer and gas dryer and marble-appointed bathrooms. 1,326 sqft | $5,250/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 130 s 18th st 2201

FOR SALE! Immaculate 2 bed, 2.5 bath home at the prestigious 10 Rittenhouse. High floor unit boasting walls of windows, walnut stained hardwood floors and designer upgrades. 2,294 sqft | $2,495,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved