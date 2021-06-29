Philly women restaurateurs collaborate on summer picnic basket

Philadelphia's female-owned and operated businesses have worked together to create a curated picnic spread to enjoy in the park or your backyard on Sunday, July 11.

Let’s Talk Womxn PHL is selling the baskets for $75 each. They can be ordered online. There's a vegetarian and omnivore option available, and each picnic feast feeds two.



Here are the participants:

A.kitchen

Brotherly Grub by Jacobs Catering

El Merkury

Essen Bakery

Fiore Fine Foods

High Street Philly

Jezabel’s Argentinian Cafe

Third Wheel Cheese

Vanilya Bakery

The deadline for orders is Thursday, July 8, with pickup in the city on Sunday, July 11. You can add on beer to enjoy with your picnic when ordering, or plan to pack your own wine, juice or water to pair with the food.

The picnic kicks off a series of collaborative Sisterly Love Happy Hours, occurring every other Wednesday starting July 14 at women-owned bars throughout Philly. Participants include Triple Bottom Brewing, Sor Ynez, a.bar and Jezabel’s.

Each happy hour will feature cocktail, wine and beer specials, plus snacks from Sisterly Love chefs and entrepreneurs. All proceeds will benefit Sisterly Love Food Fair participants directly.

Let’s Talk Womxn PHL is part of a national collaboration across 12 cities of more than 250 female restaurateurs and food entrepreneurs. The local chapter includes co-hosts Jezabel Careaga (Jezabel’s), Jennifer Carroll (Carroll Couture Catering), Jill Weber (Sojourn Hospitality) and Ellen Yin (High Street Hospitality Group). In addition to the Sisterly Love Food Fair pop-ups, the chapter is involved with developing mentorship opportunities and other ways to allow women restaurateurs to have a greater voice.

Sunday, July 11

$75 per basket

Enjoy anywhere