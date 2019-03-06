More Culture:

March 06, 2019

New restaurant and bar Loveluck opening at LOVE Park flying saucer building

Owners Marcie Turney and Val Safran say their latest venture will be open before the end of 2019

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Love Park Restaurants
Saucer Handout Art/for PhillyVoice

A photograph of the saucer, taken shortly after its opening in 1964.

The long-vacant, flying-saucer shaped visitors center in LOVE Park is getting a new look and tenant sometime this year.

Marcie Turney and Val Safran (of Lolita, Jamonera, Barbuzzo, Bud & Marilyn's, Little Nonna's and Grocery) are bringing their newest bar and restaurant, Loveluck, to the UFO-shaped building that sits on the southwest corner of the park, Philly Mag first reported on Wednesday.

RELATED: Bud & Marilyn's reveals plan for second location at Philadelphia airport

On its website, Fairmount Park Conservancy says the building, officially dubbed the LOVE Park Welcome Center, can host 50 to 55 seats inside and an additional 135 on an outdoor balcony and adjoining terrace. 

The building has been undergoing renovations since 2015 when the entire park was reimagined. The UFO is still being renovated, but Philly Mag reported Loveluck is expected to open sometime before the end of 2019.

Marcie TurneyThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Chef Marcie Turney at Bud & Marilyn's at 1234 Locust Street.

On Instagram, Safran said the project has been in the works for quite some time. An Instagram account for the restaurant – @loveluckphilly – hadn't yet posted, as of Wednesday afternoon.

There will be a press conference on March 13 to announce more details.

Turney and Safran announced plans in February to the open a second location of their popular restaurant Bud & Marilyn's at Philadelphia International Airport. That restaurant's original location at 13th and Locust opened in 2015.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Love Park Restaurants Philadelphia Food & Drink Bud & Marilyn's Fairmount Park Conservancy

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 3.0
030319TJYeldon

Universities

Rider University dean resigns position over school’s Chick-fil-A controversy
103015_RiderU

Television

Twitter reacts to 'The Bachelor' Colton Underwood finally jumping the fence
The Bachelor Colton Underwood

Sixers

Jimmy Butler's crunch-time heroics are essential to Sixers' playoff dreams
030519-JimmyButler-USAToday

Family-Friendly

You can meet Gritty for free in King of Prussia
Gritty

Men's Health

Here's what you need to know about the 'massive stroke' that took Luke Perry's life
what is stroke luke perry usa today

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Academy House 120 Locust 18r

Academy House. For sale! South-facing 1 bedroom with amazing natural light and updates throughout. 717 SF | $275,000
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved