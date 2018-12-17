15 places to party on New Year's Eve in Philly

December 17, 2018
We're coming to the end of 2018. How will you spend the last hours of this year, and the first hours of 2019?
If you're ready to party your way through New Year's Eve, we know where you should go in Philly.
In our roundup, we found parties with great views of SugarHouse's fireworks over the Delaware River, posh parties with open bars and parties where everyone will be on the dance floor.
Below are 15 of the best places to ring in the new year. Don't wait to make plans – you want to start off 2019 right.
Enjoy an open bar, a Champagne toast at midnight, appetizer stations, a performance by The Rockets and festive hats, horns and noisemakers.
Beginning at 10 p.m. | $100
SugarHouse Casino
1001 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125
View the midnight fireworks show from the waterfront hotel. Included in the ticket price is an open bar, live entertainment and dancing.
8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. | $99-$109
Hilton at Penn's Landing
201 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Attendees can watch the fireworks, while enjoying an open bar, hors d'oeuvres and a DJ.
Everyone is asked to dress to impress for this black tie affair in the sky.
9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $175-$200
One Liberty Observation Deck
1650 Market St. #5700, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Guests can board the ship docked at Penn's Landing to party into the new year. Tickets to the New Year's Eve bash on The Deck include a three-hour open bar, food and entertainment by two DJs. One will play remixes of today's most popular songs, while the other will spin throwback hits from the '80s and '90s.
8 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $150-$175
The Deck on the Moshulu
401 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106
High above the city, party into 2019. The Pyramid Club offers views of City Hall, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, where the city's New Year's Eve fireworks show takes place.
Party guests can enjoy an open bar, dancing, a Champagne toast at midnight, passed hors d'oeuvres, and can also watch the Times Square ball drop on multiple TVs.
9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $145
Pyramid Club
1735 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
Toast to the new year at the Bellevue Hotel in Center City. There will be an open bar, buffet, multiple DJs, plenty of dancing and a midnight Champagne toast.
Wear something glittery and prepare for hours of fun.
8 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $109-$149
The Bellevue
200 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
Enjoy five venues and five party-filled hours at Xfinity Live!'s New Year's Eve event. Tickets includes food, drink and a Champagne toast at midnight.
Split Decision and other bands will perform, plus there will be karaoke and a silent disco.
9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $120-$135
Xfinity Live!
1100 Pattison Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Beginning at 9 p.m. | $50
Union Transfer
1026 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19123
Party at Attico Rooftop on Broad Street – there's indoor and outdoor space – and enjoy a five-hour open bar, plus a buffet and passed hors d'oeuvres.
8 p.m. to 1 a.m. | $99-$149
Attico
219 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
For VIP ticket holders, there will be reserved seating, and access to a Perrier Jouet bar and Maker’s Mark bar, too.
9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $139-$199
Stratus Rooftop Lounge
433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
Sing your way into 2019 at this karaoke bar. For $20, enjoy karaoke in the main lounge, live DJ entertainment, New Year's Eve party favors, a photobooth and a Champagne toast at midnight.
You can also gather a group of friends together to book a private karaoke room and enjoy an open bar.
9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $20-$95
Yakitori Boy
211 N. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
This party in Manayunk includes an open bar, hors d'oeuvres stations, a Champagne toast at midnight, a DJ and a band.
The space is huge so expect around 1,000 people to ring in the new year together.
8 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $59.95-$79.95
Manayunk Brewery & Restaurant
4120 Main St., Philadelphia, PA 19127
9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | $109-$175
Spin Philadelphia
211 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
At Paddy Whacks' party guests will have the opportunity to see the midnight fireworks show, while enjoying an open bar and buffet. The Irish sports bar will also have a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight to ring in 2019.
8 p.m. to 1 a.m. | $69.95-$89.95
Paddy Whacks
150 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147
If you want to shake and shimmy your way into the new year, head to the Trestle Inn for a disco dance party on New Year's Eve.
There will be a DJ spinning vinyl records, go go dancers, a midnight Champagne toast and drink specials.
9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $25-$150 per person
The Trestle Inn
339 N. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
