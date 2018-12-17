15 places to party on New Year's Eve in Philly

We're coming to the end of 2018. How will you spend the last hours of this year, and the first hours of 2019?

If you're ready to party your way through New Year's Eve, we know where you should go in Philly.

In our roundup, we found parties with great views of SugarHouse's fireworks over the Delaware River, posh parties with open bars and parties where everyone will be on the dance floor.

Below are 15 of the best places to ring in the new year. Don't wait to make plans – you want to start off 2019 right.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice It's almost 2019!

In addition to sponsoring fireworks over the waterfront, SugarHouse is hosting a New Year's Eve party.

Enjoy an open bar, a Champagne toast at midnight, appetizer stations, a performance by The Rockets and festive hats, horns and noisemakers.

Beginning at 10 p.m. | $100

SugarHouse Casino

1001 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125

View the midnight fireworks show from the waterfront hotel. Included in the ticket price is an open bar, live entertainment and dancing.

8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. | $99-$109

Hilton at Penn's Landing

201 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The view from the One Liberty Observation Deck.

Ring in the new year from the 57th floor. Craft Concept Groups (

Brü, U-Bahn, Tradesman's, Uptown Beer Garden and Cinder) is throwing a party at One Liberty Observation Deck, which offers stunning views of the city.

Attendees can watch the fireworks, while enjoying an open bar, hors d'oeuvres and a DJ.

Everyone is asked to dress to impress for this black tie affair in the sky.

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $175-$200

One Liberty Observation Deck

1650 Market St. #5700, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The Moshulu is docked on the Delaware River waterfront at 401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., next to Spruce Street Harbor Park.

Another prime location to watch the midnight fireworks show is from the Moshulu, the world's oldest and largest four-masted tall ship.

Guests can board the ship docked at Penn's Landing to party into the new year. Tickets to the New Year's Eve bash on The Deck include a three-hour open bar, food and entertainment by two DJs. One will play remixes of today's most popular songs, while the other will spin throwback hits from the '80s and '90s.

8 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $150-$175

The Deck on the Moshulu

401 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

High above the city, party into 2019. The Pyramid Club offers views of City Hall, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, where the city's New Year's Eve fireworks show takes place.

Party guests can enjoy an open bar, dancing, a Champagne toast at midnight, passed hors d'oeuvres, and can also watch the Times Square ball drop on multiple TVs.

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $145

Pyramid Club

1735 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103



Toast to the new year at the Bellevue Hotel in Center City. There will be an open bar, buffet, multiple DJs, plenty of dancing and a midnight Champagne toast.

Wear something glittery and prepare for hours of fun.

8 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $109-$149

The Bellevue

200 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102



Enjoy five venues and five party-filled hours at Xfinity Live!'s New Year's Eve event. Tickets includes food, drink and a Champagne toast at midnight.



Split Decision and other bands will perform, plus there will be karaoke and a silent disco.

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $120-$135

Xfinity Live!

1100 Pattison Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St.

Music lovers may want to check out Union Transfer for New Year's Eve. There will be five live performances. Tickets to the party are $50 and include an open bar.

Beginning at 9 p.m. | $50

Union Transfer

1026 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19123



Party at Attico Rooftop on Broad Street – there's indoor and outdoor space – and enjoy a five-hour open bar, plus a buffet and passed hors d'oeuvres.

8 p.m. to 1 a.m. | $99-$149

Attico

219 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19107



Cris Molina/Stratus Rooftop Lounge The bar and terrace at Stratus Rooftop Lounge.

Stratus Rooftop Lounge on the top of Hotel Monaco in Old City is hosting a New Year's Eve party with an open bar and tunes by the popular DJ Royale.

For VIP ticket holders, there will be reserved seating, and access to a Perrier Jouet bar and Maker’s Mark bar, too.

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $139-$199

Stratus Rooftop Lounge

433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106



Sing your way into 2019 at this karaoke bar. For $20, enjoy karaoke in the main lounge, live DJ entertainment, New Year's Eve party favors, a photobooth and a Champagne toast at midnight.

You can also gather a group of friends together to book a private karaoke room and enjoy an open bar.

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $20-$95

Yakitori Boy

211 N. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

This party in Manayunk includes an open bar, hors d'oeuvres stations, a Champagne toast at midnight, a DJ and a band.

The space is huge so expect around 1,000 people to ring in the new year together.

8 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $59.95-$79.95

Manayunk Brewery & Restaurant

4120 Main St., Philadelphia, PA 19127



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice “Center Court” at SPiN Philadelphia features a DJ booth and stadium seating that overlook tables bathed in colored light.

The ping-pong bar in Center City is throwing a big New Year's Eve party. Tickets include an open bar, food, DJ entertainment and a Champagne toast. There are also tickets that include ping-pong table rental, for those up for some friendly competition.

9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | $109-$175

Spin Philadelphia

211 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

At Paddy Whacks' party guests will have the opportunity to see the midnight fireworks show, while enjoying an open bar and buffet. The Irish sports bar will also have a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight to ring in 2019.

8 p.m. to 1 a.m. | $69.95-$89.95

Paddy Whacks

150 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147



If you want to shake and shimmy your way into the new year, head to the Trestle Inn for a disco dance party on New Year's Eve.

There will be a DJ spinning vinyl records, go go dancers, a midnight Champagne toast and drink specials.

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $25-$150 per person

The Trestle Inn

339 N. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

