Twitter can't contain itself over New York Giants' pitiful draft

With the sixth selection in the 2019 NFL draft, the New York Giants selected Duke quarterback Daniel Jones, a player many analysts expected wouldn't go before the latter part of the first round, at the earliest.

The Giants had two first round picks, so taking the quarterback they want to succeed Eli Manning was a reasonable option with the first of them. It just seemed much more likely that the pick would have been Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, who went to division rival Washington nine picks later.

General Manager Dave Gettleman's baffling track record thus continued on the league's biggest stage Thursday night. The Giants dealt away star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. — eating a ton of dead money — specifically to obtain ammunition for this draft.

Fan reactions to the Giants' first round, which also included Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence at no. 17, were priceless.













































Nobody's stock in New York flew higher on Thursday, perhaps, than Eli Manning's. The veteran quarterback is still expected to start the season for the Giants and act as a mentor to Jones.

For the Eagles, who play the Giants twice in the final weeks of the 2019 season, they may have already seen the last of Manning. If Jones is as uninspiring as these reactions suggest, that could be a pair of easy wins at the end of the year, not that they probably weren't, anyway.



