Twitter can't contain itself over New York Giants' pitiful draft

April 26, 2019
With the sixth selection in the 2019 NFL draft, the New York Giants selected Duke quarterback Daniel Jones, a player many analysts expected wouldn't go before the latter part of the first round, at the earliest.
The Giants had two first round picks, so taking the quarterback they want to succeed Eli Manning was a reasonable option with the first of them. It just seemed much more likely that the pick would have been Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, who went to division rival Washington nine picks later.
General Manager Dave Gettleman's baffling track record thus continued on the league's biggest stage Thursday night. The Giants dealt away star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. — eating a ton of dead money — specifically to obtain ammunition for this draft.
Fan reactions to the Giants' first round, which also included Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence at no. 17, were priceless.
Giants fans can’t believe it... pic.twitter.com/0ycB2hs4HS— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2019
Giants fans were NOT happy about drafting QB Daniel Jones with the No. 6 pick. pic.twitter.com/2cUztsVTBS— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 26, 2019
😂😂😂 Joe Budden is all Giants fans when they heard "Daniel Jones from Duke" (via @Cyn_Santana) pic.twitter.com/98powHIEOM— Fanatics View (@fanaticsview) April 26, 2019
Giants fans go get ya boy pic.twitter.com/nXU1ZNNLsp— Brian Blake (@BrianOBlake) April 26, 2019
Let’s check in on this Giants fan @DoubleVodkaDon pic.twitter.com/fFnisubMFL— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 26, 2019
The Giants select “Danie...”— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 26, 2019
Giants fans: pic.twitter.com/5uPSaXTkay
Giants fans, do you think Daniel Jones is the answer?— Cromartie Jr. (@SpyroKush) April 26, 2019
Giants fans: pic.twitter.com/hZ7zHxSE2t
Giants’ fans across the globe pic.twitter.com/N2Z1UXKWtk— Prince Vegeta (@Presh_Frince) April 26, 2019
NFC East fans looking at the Giants draft picks so far: pic.twitter.com/3cmasuF598— Cromartie Jr. (@SpyroKush) April 26, 2019
All Giants fans currently... pic.twitter.com/bx63r6mBX0— Monte (@MONTECRI5TO) April 26, 2019
Giants fans rn pic.twitter.com/DJRWRWrZ9h— ‘97 Shawn Michaels (@LiLJaYMaKin) April 26, 2019
Giants fans: pic.twitter.com/92crU2Rc4X— Trilogy_Sports (@trilogy_sports) April 26, 2019
Oh I didn’t know Wikipedia was a Giants’ fan. pic.twitter.com/nX1bfJ74hK— M. Gonzalez (@oneverything226) April 26, 2019
Giants fans.... pic.twitter.com/Tp1aggTRHP— #DTWD Duval Giant (@DuvalGiant77) April 26, 2019
Enjoy your new QB Giants fans. A little taste of what you’re getting. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/OKqeRgWuAB— Zack Daly (@zdaly2880) April 26, 2019
Nobody's stock in New York flew higher on Thursday, perhaps, than Eli Manning's. The veteran quarterback is still expected to start the season for the Giants and act as a mentor to Jones.
For the Eagles, who play the Giants twice in the final weeks of the 2019 season, they may have already seen the last of Manning. If Jones is as uninspiring as these reactions suggest, that could be a pair of easy wins at the end of the year, not that they probably weren't, anyway.