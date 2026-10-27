NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 8 edition

Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season is in the books and the lone undefeated team in the conference is the Minnesota Vikings, as I'm sure we all predicted when the season began. There are no new obituaries this week, but there's one coming soon in the NFC East.

Obituaries

None.

Graveyard

Hierarchy

15) Commanders (1-4-1): Congrats to Commanders fans, who didn't have to watch the Commanders play Week 7.

Last week: 14

14) Eagles (2-5): The loser of Eagles-Commanders next Sunday is going in the graveyard.



Last week: 13

13) Saints (2-5): The Saints have their explosive moments in the passing game, but ultimately they are overmatched in the run game, on both sides of the ball. They got outgained on the ground 148-18 against the Steelers, and have now been outgained 976-602 on the ground on the season. They're being outgained on the ground by 53.4 yards per game. You're just not going to win many games that way.

Last week: 12

12) Buccaneers (2-5): I was all ready to kill off the Bucs if they had lost to the Panthers this week, but nope. They stomped all over Carolina 43-13, and the trio of Bucs backs ran wild:

Bucs RBs Rush Yards YPC TD Bucky Irving 24 106 4.4 2 Kenny Gainwell 14 88 6.3 0 Sean Tucker 7 52 7.4 1 TOTAL 45 246 5.5 3



The Bucs actually now have the best point differential in the NFC South.

• Bucs: +11

• Falcons: -2

• Panthers: -7

• Saints: -32

Last week: 15