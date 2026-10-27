NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 8 edition

October 27, 2026
Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season is in the books and the lone undefeated team in the conference is the Minnesota Vikings, as I'm sure we all predicted when the season began. There are no new obituaries this week, but there's one coming soon in the NFC East.
None.
15) Commanders (1-4-1): Congrats to Commanders fans, who didn't have to watch the Commanders play Week 7.
Last week: 14
14) Eagles (2-5): The loser of Eagles-Commanders next Sunday is going in the graveyard.
Last week: 13
13) Saints (2-5): The Saints have their explosive moments in the passing game, but ultimately they are overmatched in the run game, on both sides of the ball. They got outgained on the ground 148-18 against the Steelers, and have now been outgained 976-602 on the ground on the season. They're being outgained on the ground by 53.4 yards per game. You're just not going to win many games that way.
Last week: 12
12) Buccaneers (2-5): I was all ready to kill off the Bucs if they had lost to the Panthers this week, but nope. They stomped all over Carolina 43-13, and the trio of Bucs backs ran wild:
|Bucs RBs
|Rush
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
|Bucky Irving
|24
|106
|4.4
|2
|Kenny Gainwell
|14
|88
|6.3
|0
|Sean Tucker
|7
|52
|7.4
|1
|TOTAL
|45
|246
|5.5
|3
The Bucs actually now have the best point differential in the NFC South.
• Bucs: +11
• Falcons: -2
• Panthers: -7
• Saints: -32
Last week: 15
11) Panthers (3-3): Not including games played against the Eagles, teams the Eagles have played are a combined 12-19-1, with a point differential of -42.
OK, that's more of a blurb about the Eagles than it is about the Panthers, but it was just interesting to watch the Panthers easily handle the Eagles and then lose by 30 to the Bucs.
Last week: 7
10) Cowboys (3-4): In prepping for the Eagles-Cowboys matchup, two of the things that surprised me about them were that they were 30th in rushing offense, with just 76.0 rushing yards per game, and that they were the most pass-heavy team in the NFL.
They have a very good interior offensive line, with Tyler Smith, Cooper Beebe and Tyler Booker, and their offensive tackles are way better as run blockers than they are as pass protectors. They also have a good running back in Javonte Williams.
Obviously, their defense is trash. But running the ball more on offense can help the defense out by helping keep them off the field, and there's really no reason why they can't run the ball consistently. They were the No. 8 rushing team in the NFL last year when they had a top 3 type of offense. They should lean into it more than they do.
Last week: 10
9) Giants (4-2-1): The Giants beat the Texans in OT, but it really shouldn't have even been that close.
|Stat
|Giants
|Texans
|Total yards
|420
|237
|Rushing yards
|188
|84
|Passing yards
|232
|153
|Time of possession
|35:50
|26:45
The Giants have their bye next week, and then a couple of easy opponents in the Eagles and Commanders. They have a chance to put a couple of divisional wins in their pocket.
I'm curious who you all think will win the NFC East.
Who is going to win the NFC East?
(I got the Cowboys.)
Last week: 11
8) Falcons (3-4): Michael Penix: 96 of 144 (66.7%) for 1,157 yards (8.0 YPA), 9 TDs, and 1 INT, and the Falcons are 3-2 in the five games he started. In the two games he didn't start, the Falcons averaged 262 yards and eight points per game. Their other quarterbacks also turned the ball over six times. I think they can feel OK about Penix growing into a legit QB1.
Last week: 9
7) Packers (4-3): This might be the worst pass of the season.
Jordan Love Genuinely Just Threw The Ball To Nobody On The Packers In The End Zone.— SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) October 25, 2026
He Threw It Right To Lions DB Keith Abney Instead. Who Was That For? 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/rVIyr1uweZ
Last week: 6
6) Rams (3-4): Matthew Stafford is now the TD passing leader for two franchises.
|Lions TD passes
|Rams TD passes
|Matthew Stafford (282)
|Matthew Stafford (155)
|Jared Goff (161)
|Roman Gabriel (152)
|Bobby Layne (118)
|Jim Everett (142)
|Greg Landry (80)
|Marc Bulger (122)
|Scott Mitchell (79)
|Norm Van Brocklin (118)
That's pretty impressive.
Also, whenever I see Jim Everett's name, I think of this:
Everett is probably more famous for that clip than his playing career, during which he threw the third-most TDs in Rams history.
Last week: 8
5) Lions (4-2): Jared Goff: 150/223 (67.3%), 1,788 yards, 14 TDs, 0 INTs. MVP candidate.
Last week: 5
4) Bears (5-2): 3rd and 9, Bears ball on their own 10 yard line, under five minutes to play, up by six. The Pats are in position to get a stop and get the ball back with a chance to take the lead... except...
Caleb Williams absolutely RIPS a window throw in the only spot that he can fit it in, and on the other end Rome Odunze makes a great catch.
CALEB WILLIAMS LASER ON THIRD AND LONG.— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2026
NEvsCHI on Prime Video
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/HLNowyCVnN
Here's the end zone angle. This is good zone coverage by the Pats. It's just an unfair throw.
Caleb Williams pic.twitter.com/nFtlKpIB8x— Dave (@davebftv) October 23, 2026
This a fun, aggressive team that has a lot of guys who can make plays. They have a chance.
Last week: 4
3) Vikings (6-0): The Vikings are 6-0 and they don't have to apologize for that. But man, that is a tough team to watch play offense.
Every year there's a team that has a good record near the mid-point of the season, and you're like, "How?" And then they predictably crap the bed. A quick list from the last five seasons:
2025: Colts: Started 7-1, finished 8-9.
2024: Falcons: Started 6-3, finished 8-9.
2023: Jaguars: Started 8-3, finished 9-8.
2022: Titans: Started 7-3, finished 7-10.
2021: Cardinals: Started 6-0 (and 8-1), finished 11-6, blown out in the playoffs.
The Vikings have a great defense, so they might not have downturns as severe those teams above, but to me they are not Super Bowl contenders, even as the lone undefeated team in the conference.
Last week: 3
2) Seahawks (4-3): I think there's a good debate between the Seahawks and Vikings for best defense in the NFC. I'll take the Seahawks.
The Seahawks held the Chiefs to their fewest points (3, tied), total yards (213), first downs (11), and red zone drives (0) in any game started by Patrick Mahomes.— NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) October 26, 2026
Last week: 2
1) 49ers (6-1): This remains one of the craziest stats in the NFL, via @sfdata9ers:
Anyway, the 49ers built themselves a nice cushion in the NFC West, so they remain in the top spot, for now. But they lost ground to the Seahawks and Rams.
Last week: 1
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