March 20, 2023

2023 NFL free agency: live tracker and open thread

The Eagles have lost safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Lions. What will Howie Roseman do next to build up the team? Stay update on the latest news and rumors for the team while chatting about the Eagles.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Nick-Sirianni-Howie-Roseman-Eagles-training-camp_072722_298.jpg Colleen Claggett/PhillyVoice

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni.

The second week of NFL free agency is here. The Eagles lost two starters over the weekend, after right guard Issac Seumalo signed a three-year deal with the Steelers and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson went to Detroit on a one-year contract. Though I'd imagine second-year player Reed Blankenship gets a starting nod at one safety spot, the Birds are still in need of reinforcements in the secondary. 

As things progress across the league, follow along live, right here, as we track all the rumors, news and analysis for the 2023 free agency period and chat about the Eagles:

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

