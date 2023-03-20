2023 NFL free agency: live tracker and open thread

The second week of NFL free agency is here. The Eagles lost two starters over the weekend, after right guard Issac Seumalo signed a three-year deal with the Steelers and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson went to Detroit on a one-year contract. Though I'd imagine second-year player Reed Blankenship gets a starting nod at one safety spot, the Birds are still in need of reinforcements in the secondary.

As things progress across the league, follow along live, right here, as we track all the rumors, news and analysis for the 2023 free agency period and chat about the Eagles: