March 13, 2023

NFL free agency 2023 live tracker, open thread

With key Eagles like Javon Hargrave, James Bradberry and more hitting free agency, stay updated with the latest rumors and news on the 2023 NFL offseason.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Howie-Roseman-Eagles-Jalen-Hurts-2020 Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

What type of contract extension will Howie Roseman and the Eagles give franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts?

No general manager in the NFL is more active than Howie Roseman. As the Eagles are poised to lose key defensive players to free agency while simultaneously trying to make another run back to the Super Bowl, expect a ton of action surrounding the Birds.

There's been talk of a Darius Slay trade. C.J. Gardner-Johnson has given some social media acknowledgment that he might no longer be playing in midnight green. Fierce pass-rushing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave may sign elsewhere and the same could be the case for All-Pro cornerback James Bradberry. That's before even getting to role players like Marcus Epps and T.J. Edwards or the future of franchise pillars like Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox. 

Follow along live, right here, as we track all the rumors, news and analysis for the NFL's 2023 free agency period:


shamus@phillyvoice.com

