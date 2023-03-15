Report: Cowboys to release Ezekiel Elliott

March 15, 2023
A longtime Cowboy is inching toward his end in Dallas. Running back Ezekiel Elliott looks to have played his last down in a Cowboys uniform. Per a report from Fort-Worth Star-Telegram writer Clarence Hill Jr., Dallas is set to release Elliott, possibly as soon as Wednesday afternoon.
According to Hill, cutting Elliott would save Dallas $4.86 million this year against the salaries cap. If he were to be designated as a post-June 1 cut, Dallas would save nearly $11 million.
The writing has been on the wall here for Elliott. Running back Tony Pollard has been the Cowboys' best running back the last couple of years and Dallas placed the franchise tag on him this offseason. After leading the NFL in rushing yards two the first three years of his career, Elliott's production went south, culminating in a 2022 season where he posted career-low marks in rushing yards and yard per attempt.
And, no, before you ask, the Eagles shouldn't sign Zeke. Think back to the 2015 DeMarco Murray disaster after the Cowboys ran him into the ground for years with a heavy workload before he came to Philly and was a train wreck.
At least Elliott went out on a high note with the Cowboys!
zelle’s last play as a cowboy pic.twitter.com/0LHqDqSUFA— trey (@TreyfromNY) March 15, 2023
This might be Zeke's last play with the Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/PREqF50KHo— Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) March 15, 2023
