More Sports:

January 24, 2023

49ers' Charles Omenihu arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Charles-Omenihu-49ers-NFL.jpg Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu.

San Francisco 49ers reserve defensive end Charles Omenihu was arrested Monday on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence, per The Mercury News in the Bay Area

Omenihu, 25, was booked at the Santa Clara County Jail, then released after posting bail, the San Jose Police Department said in a press release Tuesday morning

Officers were called to Omenihu's San Jose home late Monday afternoon on a report of domestic violence. They arrived to a woman who identified Omenihu as her boyfriend and said that he "pushed her to the ground during an argument."

The officers did not observe any visible physical injuries to the woman, but she did complain of pain in her arm, the release stated. 

Omenihu was still at the scene when officers arrived, giving a statement and cooperating with them before being taken in on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. 

The case is being submitted to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's office for possible charges and an investigation is ongoing. 

Per The Mercury News, the 49ers released a statement Tuesday that the team is "aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information.”

Omenihu, in his second season with San Francisco and his fifth in the NFL, reached a career-high 4.5 sacks, and in the 49ers' Wild Card game against Seattle, recorded two sacks and a forced fumble. 

Against Dallas on Sunday, he played 15 defensive snaps and recorded one QB hit but no tackles. 

The 49ers will face the Eagles this Sunday in Philadelphia for the NFC Championship Game. 

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFC Championship Charles Omenihu San Francisco 49ers

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Live Arts - Mecca is Burning

Penn Live Arts presents the world premiere of 'Mecca is Burning' with the Negro Ensemble Company
Limited - Theatre Exile The Light

Theatre Exile presents 'The Light' this February

Just In

Must Read

Government

Ocean City's new approach to unruly teens could serve as blueprint for other Jersey Shore towns
Ocean City Police Teens

Sponsored

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth
Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Mental Health

The NFL has been slow to embrace mental health support for players
NFL Mental Health

Eagles

Reliving the Eagles' playoff win through the eyes of Cowboys, Giants, and Commanders fans
012323GiantsFans

Food & Drink

The Chicken or the Egg prepares to open Marlton location
chicken or the egg marlton opening date

Family-Friendly

Philadelphia Flower Show to feature largest garden displays in its history
Flower Show Entrance Garden

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved