May 15, 2023

Exton's Matt Ryan joins CBS as NFL analyst

Exton native, Penn Charter graduate and 15-year NFL quarterback Matt Ryan will be joining CBS as a league analyst for the 2023 season.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan facing off against the Eagles on Jan. 13, 2018 during the NFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs at Lincoln Financial Field.

Exton native Matt Ryan will be taking in games from the booth instead of the field this season with an announcement Monday morning that he's joining CBS as an NFL analyst. 

The 37-year-old QB has played 15 years under center (so far) with the Falcons and then the Colts this past season. While in Atlanta, he made four Pro Bowl teams and was the 2016 NFL MVP. 

Ryan graduated from Penn Charter in Philadelphia and later went on to play at Boston College before becoming the third-overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. 

In Ryan's playing days, he faced the Eagles in 10 regular season matchups, going 4-6, throwing 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while posting a passer rating of 82.6. 

Ryan's most famous game against the Birds, however, came in Jan. 2018, as the Eagles hosted the Falcons in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. The Eagles eked out a 15-10 win after Ryan failed to convert a fourth-down attempt late in the fourth quarter, propelling Philly to victory and eventually a Super Bowl parade down Broad Street. 

The Eagles currently have two 2023 games slated to air on CBS: Week 1 in New England against the Patriots and Week 12 at home against the Bills. 

