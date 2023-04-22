NFL rumors: Could Eagles really make a deal for Derrick Henry?

It comes as no surprise to any Eagles (or NFL) fan that Philadelphia finds itself tied to basically every single big name free agent or might be traded superstar in the game.

So it's pretty fitting that in the days following rumors tying the Birds to Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook and Austin Ekeler that Derrick Henry is now — according to some somewhat shaky sources — heading to the Eagles.

Gbajabiamila is a former NFL defensive end who hosts Ninja Warrior now, and shares an agent with Henry. There isn't really much smoke elsewhere but it makes sense, somewhat, depending on how you look for it.

The former rushing champ has one more year left on his contract at $10.5 million. It seems like a lot — the Birds let Miles Sanders walk and he eventually signed for $6 million a year — but the fact that the contract is expiring means the Eagles could spread the money around over multiple years.

Henry, who is 29, would be a potent compliment to shifty backs like Boston Scott and Kenny Gainwell. He also would not need to carry as high a workload as he did in Tennessee, with Rashaad Penny also in the mix.

The Eagles seem to be a flashy running back away from having the best offense on paper in the entire NFL.

Whether Howie Roseman will make a monster move, like bringing in Elliott, Cook, Ekeler, Henry or draft Bijan Robinson seems rather unlikely. He and the Eagles' front office clearly prefer to build on the offensive and defensive lines with their draft capital and cash. They seem poised to implement a RB by committee approach.

But you never know. Maybe Gbajabiamila is right?

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports