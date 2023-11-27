Report: Eagles have 'increasing interest' in Shaquille Leonard

November 27, 2023
Injury woes hampered the Eagles on Sunday, though they were able to pull off a wild comeback win over the Bills. One such player affected was linebacker Zach Cunningham, who left the game with a hamstring injury. Cunningham isn't a big-name player, but has played reasonably well enough in 2023. The Eagles will need reinforcements to their frequently maligned linebacker room.
Former Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard, currently a free agent, is the guy every Eagles fan wants to bring in and the team reportedly has "increasing interest" in signing Leonard, per CBS Sports' Josina Anderson:
I'm told the #Eagles now have increasing interest in pursuing free agent LB Shaq Leonard, following the reported hamstring injury to LB Zach Cunningham Sunday, per source. https://t.co/hliVjtAoFD— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 27, 2023
Leonard, a three-time First-Team All-Pro selection, was released last week, passing through waivers. Reports then signaled that the Eagles were expected to have interest in Leonard. That is only becoming more pronounced it seems.
Sure, bring in a player with a great track record at a position of weakness for minimal cost. Why not?
UPDATE [10:49 a.m.]
Leonard, naturally, has a visit scheduled with the Cowboys for Tuesday:
I’m told Shaq Leonard now has a finalized scheduled visit with the #Cowboys.— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 27, 2023
It’s now set for Tuesday, per source.
It was not set in stone as of my tweet last night. https://t.co/f01eOsTqc9
That would be a kick in the teeth for Eagles fans, certainly.
