Report: Eagles have 'increasing interest' in Shaquille Leonard

Injury woes hampered the Eagles on Sunday, though they were able to pull off a wild comeback win over the Bills. One such player affected was linebacker Zach Cunningham, who left the game with a hamstring injury. Cunningham isn't a big-name player, but has played reasonably well enough in 2023. The Eagles will need reinforcements to their frequently maligned linebacker room.

Former Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard, currently a free agent, is the guy every Eagles fan wants to bring in and the team reportedly has "increasing interest" in signing Leonard, per CBS Sports' Josina Anderson:

Leonard, a three-time First-Team All-Pro selection, was released last week, passing through waivers. Reports then signaled that the Eagles were expected to have interest in Leonard. That is only becoming more pronounced it seems.

Sure, bring in a player with a great track record at a position of weakness for minimal cost. Why not?

Leonard, naturally, has a visit scheduled with the Cowboys for Tuesday:

That would be a kick in the teeth for Eagles fans, certainly.

