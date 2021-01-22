More News:

January 22, 2021

City unveils redesign plans for public spaces at North Philly intersection

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Public Spaces
Broad Erie Germantown Design Courtesy/City of Philadelphia

The Broad, Germantown and Erie Task Force, formed in 2017, worked with North Philadelphia residents to select a design for upgraded public spaces and traffic safety improvements near the busy intersection.

After more than three years of planning, a design to revamp public spaces and make traffic safety improvements near the intersection of Broad Street, Germantown Avenue and Erie Avenue has been selected.

The chosen design is based on feedback from more than 750 residents who were presented with several options to bring new life to a pair of triangle islands in the area. 

Three possible designs were unveiled last September. Each had distinct themes with elements that could be combined based on the tastes and wishes of the neighborhood.

RELATED: Embassy Suites on Ben Franklin Parkway being converted into apartments

The triangles are located at two different intersections: Broad, Erie and Germantown and Broad Street and Butler Avenue. Residents picked a literature theme, expressing a preference for a circles layout, bright colors and trees in the public spaces.

Major improvements also are planned for the roads, sidewalks, crosswalks and bus stops surrounding the triangles.

Below is the design for the intersection of Broad, Erie and Germantown compared to its current form. 

Final Broad Erie GermantownCourtesy/City of Philadelphia

The Broad, Germantown and Erie Task Force, formed in 2017, worked with North Philadelphia residents to select a design for upgraded public spaces and traffic safety improvements at the busy intersection.


Broad Erie RealStreet View/Google

Broad Street, Erie Avenue and Germantown Avenue triangle.

"This is a busy intersection with a lot of users," said Mike Carroll, deputy managing director for the city's Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability. "The improvements proposed will make it safer to cross the streets and easier to ride public transit. They also should reduce the number of car crashes we see."

Here's a look at the design for the Broad-Butler triangle, with a current comparison. 

Butler North PhillyCourtesy/City of Philadelphia

Final design for improvements planned at Broad Street and Butler Street.


Broad Butler RealStreet View/Google

Broad Street and Butler Street triangle.

The Broad, Germantown & Erie Task Force is now accepting final comments from the public on the selected design. Final comments can be submitted by email at bge@phila.gov or via voicemail at (215) 436-9886 by Feb. 14. 

Once the design is finalized, temporary improvements will be installed at Butler Triangle/Fish Park from May through November. Construction to install the permanent improvements at both sites will take place in 2022 and 2023.

"Overhauling the intersection at Broad, Germantown and Erie is a top priority for our administration," Mayor Jim Kenney said. "It is key to revitalizing this section of North Broad Street and the surrounding neighborhoods. I am grateful to the residents, workers, shoppers and SEPTA riders who offered input on the design we released today."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Public Spaces Philadelphia Erie Avenue Broad Street Germantown Avenue North Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Illness

Philly's official COVID-19 vaccine website goes online; residents can sign-up to be notified about getting their shots
Philly COVID Vaccine Website

Eagles

Three questions new Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will need to answer
Nick-Sirianni-Eagles_011921_usat

Business

Embassy Suites on Ben Franklin Parkway being converted into apartments
Embassy Suites apartments

Eagles

Potential Eagles defensive coordinator candidate: Colts DB coach Jonathan Gannon
012121JonathanGannon

Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders meme merchandise for sale at Philly museum
Bernie Sanders meme

Food & Drink

Pop-up at Fairmount Park Horticulture Center to open for indoor dining
Dining at Horticulture Center

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved