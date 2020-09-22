Philly reveals design options for revamped Broad-Erie-Germantown intersection

Philadelphia officials are seeking the public's feedback on designs for an improvement project planned for two intersections in the area of Broad Street, Erie Avenue and Germantown Avenue.

The Broad, Germantown, and Erie Task Force formed in 2017, bringing together various city departments and neighborhood groups. The goal of the task force is to bring restoration, beautification, traffic safety and investment to the North Philadelphia intersection.

On Tuesday, the city unveiled three different design proposals for the triangles at two intersections: Broad, Erie and Germantown and Broad Street and Butler Avenue. The proposals also include upgrades to streets and sidewalks.

Street View/Google Broad Street, Erie Avenue and Germantown Avenue triangle.

Street View/Google Broad Street and Butler Street triangle.

"Making improvements to the intersection of Broad, Germantown, and Erie continues to be a priority of my administration," Mayor Jim Kenney said. "We encourage residents who live nearby to take our survey to inform the investments in restoration, beautification and traffic safety being brought to this important corridor."

The three design themes — Literature, Motion and Music — each include features that appeal to different purposes for the triangles. The city plans to combine the desired elements from each of the proposals to come up with a final plan.

The Literature design, pictured below, encourages private or small-group reading. Tables, chairs and shade can be used for eating and relaxing. Quotes from prominent members of the community and historic figures could appear in the pavement and on the seat walls.

Source/City of Philadelphia

The Motion design would include a trolley car kiosk at Broad and Butler streets to be used for play, tables and chairs, or a vendor that sells coffee or newspapers, for example.

To gather public feedback, the city and its neighborhood partners will be conducting an online survey and sending postcards to 1,300 addresses. There also will be online meetings with organizations, businesses and residents, in addition to socially distanced in-person outreach in English and Spanish.



"This engagement work is an important milestone in delivering this transformation to North Philadelphia," Deputy Managing Director Mike Carroll said. "This project will deliver safer streets and welcoming public space to one of the busiest crossroads in our city."

To learn more about the designs, you can watch this video produced by the city and then fill out a brief survey to share your preferences.

City staff will be available to administer surveys in person on two Survey Drop-in Days. They will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24 and Thursday, Oct. 1 at the intersection of Broad and Erie from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Everyone is asked to wear a mask or face covering and stay 6 feet away from others.

Comments or questions can be sent to bge@phila.gov, or text or call at (215) 436-9886.